Topsy turvy Malta

I love my country. Yet, what is happening nowadays is exactly the opposite of what should be the norm.

Some examples: haphazardly killing a woman in an inhabited zone, Gżra, is no joke. Yet, the driver gets a suspended sentence plus other punishments.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A building contractor charged and jailed for two years over the manslaughter of two women, not one, is compensated by the court a sum of €7,000 due to the lethargy expressed by the incumbent court in delivering judgment.

Instead of upgrading our environment, the authorities chose to chop up 12 Ficus trees in the centre of Mosta.

Ġgantija temples to be over-shadowed should the applicant has his way to build flats, etc., just across these majestic temples. Our courts are overwhelmed dealing with foreigners criminally accused, Sunday to Sunday.

Road users have to face drivers not lawfully qualified to drive.

The list goes on and on.

When will we return to a normal, peaceful country?

Anthony Saliba – St Paul’s Bay

Statue in the dark

One evening a few days ago, I walked past the bronze statue of Christ the King, work by Maltese renowned artist Antonio Sciortino, situated in the centre of what is commonly known as Il-Biskuttin, in Floriana. To my amazement, it was in complete darkness.

Someone who frequents the area daily told me that it has been like that for weeks.

Soon, we will be celebrating the feast of Christ the King. Hopefully, by then, whoever is responsible will find time to fix the lights permanently.

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta