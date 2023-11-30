Opposition is blind to reality

It is quite unprecedented that anyone will not accept “blessings” when they are bestowed.

The current opposition are bending over double to make the electorate believe that the recent budget measures were the wrong manoeuvres for the country and its citizens.

Will they never realise that Tom, Dick or Harry will not give a dime about a lot of statistical figures, myriad economic jargon that, ultimately, will not result in more money in their pockets?

The country’s well-being is evident wherever one goes.

The opposition complains about the number of vehicles on our roads, never comprehending the basic truth that 45 new ones on our roads mean that many, many people can now afford to buy new/imported second hand cars, even though current car prices have rocketed sky high.

Have they never gone out to buy from the many new large supermarkets? One sees dozens of clients pushing bulging trollies. Instead, they would have us believe that people cannot afford a decent meal a day!

Same thing applies to eating out. Restaurants have mushroomed by the dozen, especially in our capital city and old towns, and one would have to be lucky to find an empty table on Sunday if one did not book beforehand.

Same goes to the numerous plazas that all report thriving business, especially for the clothing sector.

Our roads are being modernised with a rate unimaginable a few years back.

Does this spell that the country is being mismanaged? Do we see people sleeping outside as I have personally seen in London, Milan and other European cities?

I honestly believe we could not be governed more professionally than under the current administration. It is indeed a pity that the opposition does not come to terms with this reality, accept if for what it is and, yes, why not, criticise where criticism is justified for, certainly, I will admit some issues could have been better addressed.

Such a change in attitude would be to their advantage.

Alex Caruana Carabez – Żebbuġ

More quality, less quantity

The present Labour administration is constantly boasting about tourism results insisting, as it should rightly do, that we go for quality and not for quantity.

More quality in tourists and less numbers are needed. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Facts show otherwise. According to figures released by the National Statistics Office, during the first nine months of this year, per capita tourism expenditure was €908. This is €59 less than for the same period in 2021, when the per capita expenditure was €967. And this does not take into consideration the fact that, based on the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices, the annual inflation rate for 2022 was 6.1 per cent and it is projected to stand at 4.5 per cent this year. This makes the per capita results for the first nine months of this year much worse.

More tourists who spend less instead of more constitute a greater burden on Malta’s infrastructure and on the already out-of-control traffic problem. The government should really go for less numbers and more quality!

Joseph Zahra – Birżebbuġa