Pigeons causing problems

It is for the umpteenth time that I write (together with others) about problems caused by pigeons. They are dirtying pavements, roofs, public buildings and churches.

People file reports but they seem to fall on deaf ears. A friend of mine was telling me she reported the matter to the police who, in turn, referred her to the local council. She did but the reply was: “My dear, even pigeons have to eat.”

This is aggravated by people feeding them. Of particular mention is around Mosta Rotunda where people, daily, can be seen feeding them. They should be stopped as, besides being unsightly and causing damage to the building itself, nobody will be pleased if hit by droppings.

Years ago, an elderly man in Valletta used to go round collecting money, all along repeating “Penny for the pigeons”, until, finally, the authorities stopped him.

Hopefully, some day, someone will do the same and stop the nuisance.

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta

Socialism

I hadn’t heard the word socialism since the days of Dom Mintoff. However, our prime minister, Robert Abela, mentioned it when he was elected leader of the Labour Party. And Finance Minister Clyde Caruana ended his recent budget speech by saying that his is a party of socialism.

Karl Flores – San Ġwann

Poor performance by Bernard Grech

The leader of the opposition’s first reaction at the end of the budget speech was: “The PN will be in government.”

Just six days later, the latest public opinion survey was published. It showed Prime Minister Robert Abela enjoying a 27.8 per cent trust-rating advantage over Bernard Grech.

Furthermore, Labour is leading the PN by 16.5 per cent, which would be equivalent to a 42,000 votes Labour majority over the PN.

The PN with Bernard Grech at the helm continues to trail in the polls. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

As if to confirm that Grech has become an embarrassment for the PN, his address in reply to the finance minister’s budget speech certainly ranks as the worst speech ever delivered by a leader of the opposition.

I found it impossible to decide which was Grech’s most stupid statement from so many ludicrous claims he made during his surreal speech.

He made it so easy for the prime minister to literally demolish the leader of the opposition’s speech the following day.

Eddy Privitera – Naxxar