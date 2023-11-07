Abysmal customer care support

I am writing to express my profound disappointment and concern about the abysmal customer care support provided by Air Malta, a matter that has remained unresolved for over a month-and-a-half now, despite numerous e-mails and phone calls.

The evident neglect and apathy that I have experienced in my dealings with this airline recently are truly disheartening and reflect a grave failure in customer service.

I have always flown Air Malta but this latest experience is disheartening.

On September 14, I arrived in Malta via Air Malta flight KM103. To my dismay, upon retrieving my luggage from the airport’s baggage claim area, I discovered that it had suffered significant damage. I promptly documented this issue by taking photographs and forwarding my boarding pass, as requested, to initiate the claims process.

Air Malta’s customer care is lacking. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Despite my earnest efforts to communicate with Air Malta and seek assistance in resolving this matter, I was met with indifference and unresponsiveness from the airline’s customer care team. As of today, October 26, I have sent numerous e-mails, reminders and even a formal claim, yet, there has been no substantive response from Air Malta.

This ordeal has been marked by a distressing lack of professionalism and courtesy on the part of Air Malta’s customer care department. I have diligently followed their guidelines, provided all requested documentation and adhered to their procedures. However, the silence and apathy displayed by the airline have been nothing short of unacceptable and unprofessional.

E-mailing their customer care is like talking to a broken record with the usual automatic polite e-mails being sent stating that they confirm receipt of my numerous e-mails and that they are referring my complaint to the luggage claims department. Yet, after numerous reminders and phone calls this remains unresolved.

This issue is not merely about one damaged bag; it is emblematic of a broader concern about the airline’s commitment to its passengers and to the Maltese people who, along the years, like me, were proud to fly with our national airline.

Thank you for your attention to this matter and I hope that coverage on this newspaper can shed light on the ongoing plight of Air Malta’s customers who deserve better treatment.

Finally, I just hope that Air Malta is not just playing for time until the company’s closure next March in order to avoid having to pay out compensation for any claims.

Ian Vella – Birkirkara