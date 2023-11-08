Feasts can still be fruitful

I wish to refer to the letter by Alison Tonna (September 27) about the atmosphere during Malta’s feasts. Her writing was a fitting reflection which, in my opinion and experience, is applicable to some towns and villages but not for all places in Malta.

She asked as well if feasts are truly fruitful. We are blessed to witness and enjoy feasts celebrated with the dignity and respect they merit. Happily, I am pleased to say that Mellieħa, where I live, is one of them. This is the result of the way of living in our community and the respect and cooperation between all who are involved: the parish, band and musical clubs, pyrotechnic and outdoor decorations groups, helpers and others.

Our feasts must be a testimony of faith and thanksgiving in a Christian environment. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

We enjoy a very good reputation and that is why thousands of people from all over Malta and tourists join us during the feast celebrations. Of course, there is always room for improvement.

The numerous volunteers, from every organisation, are an integral part of the community who certainly love their locality. There are many of them who are motivated by what needs to be done for the common good. Our feasts are full of ardent zeal, dignity, responsibility and fraternal respect which is a combined and admirable contribution to their success. It is not always appreciated. If their contribution originates from any special devotion to the patron saint or not is their personal affair but I believe they have a bond with the religious traditions and sentiments of their locality. They merit our gratitude and appreciation.

I am disappointed that, in some localities, some of these volunteers do not fully respect the occasion as is fitting. They forget that any irresponsible action can lead to alienating people from the true meaning of the feast and harm the unity and fraternal respect among the community. I do not believe they want to be known for promoting pagan behaviour during our feasts even if, regretfully, on some occasions it seems like it so. Control, discipline and education are very important.

Our feasts are and can still be both useful and fruitful. We meet in our churches, in our clubs and in our open spaces. We rejoice, we socialise.

Let us keep them alive, without exaggerating in expenditure, uncontrolled behaviour during marches and merrymaking. Our feasts must be a testimony of faith and thanksgiving in a Christian environment. It is our duty to promote and work towards these ideals. Let us enjoy and participate in our feasts in peace, harmony and fraternal respect.

Carmel Vella – Mellieħa