Civil society’s walkover

Civil Society Network started to protest corruption after Daphne Caruana Galizia broke the Panama Papers.

Since then, it has been at the forefront of issues with the rule of law, good governance and democracy, catering mainly to young activists.

It had to be Marsascala residents and representatives of a number of organisations who protested against the development of a marina in the locality’s bay.

It had to be the Valletta Residents Revival Group that first was up in arms against the late-night music legal notice.

It had to be activists led by Graffitti that turned up and removed the loungers taking over the minuscule bay for the public at the Blue Lagoon.

Graffitti activists protesting on Comino last August. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The opposition’s main role is supposed to be to question the government of the day and hold it accountable to the public. It should also help fix the mistakes of the ruling party. The opposition is equally responsible for upholding the best interests of the people of the country.

Yet, a growing civil society network in Malta is having resources being channelled to programmes that develop it to the exclusion of the PN and political institutions such as parliament.

Many more are feeling that it is more virtuous to be a member of a civic organisation than of the PN.

There is a grave danger in such an approach. Strengthening the civil society network that represents the demand side of the political equation, without a parallel strength of the PN as an opposition party, ultimately damages the democratic equilibrium.

The PN has long been bogged down in internal conflict resolutions with no end in sight and is more concerned with its own survival. It is somewhat reneging its constitutional role and function to hold the government to account.

As more time passes and the situation within the PN remains constant, if not regressing, we are witnessing a civil society becoming even more essential to checking prerogative state power and keeping politicians accountable to social constituencies, especially between elections.

The government has more than once attempted to roll back democratic checks and balances and concentrate political power in the executive.

It tends to feel very threatened by civil groups which are challenging its abuses of power. Several trends have collided to make the environment for civic activism more challenging.

Mark Said – Msida