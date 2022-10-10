Immunity or impunity?

During the pandemic, we heard a lot about ‘herd immunity’. In the local scene, we are hearing more and more about a certain ‘herd impunity’.

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar

Killing roads

The carnage on our roads continues. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The comments made by Qrendi mayor David Schembri to Times of Malta (September 29) following the terrible car accident in his locality is not just a voice in the wilderness.

It reflects and resonates the voice of the majority who have good reason to believe and conclude that the relevant authorities have lost the will to stop the carnage on our roads.

Driving a vehicle involves an element of risk but now it has also become increasingly unsafe for pedestrians to cross the road, walk on the pavement or, for that matter, wait on a bus stop.

Never before have there been so many entities whose mission includes that of keeping some sort of order and driving civility on the roads. These comprise the ‘normal’ police, the community police, the traffic police, RIU, LESA and a very grossly staffed Transport Malta department, all on a payroll borne by the taxpayer.

Yet, never before has there been so much arrogance, indiscipline, bullying and danger on the roads of Malta and Gozo. This is not simply an opinion. The news media expose it day in, day out. The statistics prove it. Indiscipline, like all the bad and negative things in life, if not addressed and combatted eats on itself.

It is evident that efforts to tackle the problem only come about in short bursts of enthusiasm. Not too often, the police PR department releases the findings of night road blocks. They are shocking and only serve to confirm that there is hardly any deterrent to suppress abusive drivers. The percentage of drivers caught without a paid road licence and insurance is very disturbing.

In such a small island, it is not that difficult to bring things to order as the politicians and the authorities try to make us believe. It only needs the will to do it and do it seriously.

In the meantime, the carnage continues.

Victor Pisani – Santa Luċija

No skill in Maltese

The NSO is conducting a Malta skills survey in a stock-taking exercise of Malta’s skills and qualifications among the working-age population and will shed light on the skills profile of Malta’s workforce. A good idea.

Those selected to participate in the survey can complete the questionnaire sent to them two ways: an online web-based questionnaire or by a telephone interview. Still a good idea.

Going to the website you are given the option to choose the English or the Maltese version. You click for the Maltese version and, lo and behold, you are given the opportunity to click for Informazzjoni Ġenerali and Mistoqsijiet Frekwenti. What a good idea.

However, click on either of them and what crops up? The English versions. There isn’t any Maltese version. Not a very good idea.

Do those who did the Malta skills survey online site need the skill to write in Maltese? Is this a case of charity beginning at home?

Joseph Cachia – St Paul’s Bay