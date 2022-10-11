Labour’s political haughtiness

Political arrogance is becoming a symptom of contemporary politics. The idea of embracing political humility has come to be regarded as a symptom of political weakness rather than strength despite a willingness to entertain alternative ideas and contemplate full-scale political change.

Whatever happened to the hand of friendship offered by the prime minister to the opposition immediately after the last general election and his commitment that arrogance will not be tolerated?

When Joseph Muscat’s Labour Movement swept the Nationalists out of power we were promised a Malta for all, where everyone could work with Labour and get on with life, meritocracy and that the rule of law, transparency and good governance would reign supreme. Apparently, all of those promises were just lip service as, year after year, they were stealthily replaced by a Malta for the ruling party diehards and loyal to whom the incumbent administration feels indebted.

Appointments and promotions are made and given to known party activists, disguised as meritable through the parliamentary public appointments committee. Meritocracy was substituted by mediocrity and favouritism, transparency was ousted by the suppression of vital public information and good governance continued to turn rotten by the day.

Appointments are given to party activists. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Maltese society is a house divided. Yes, things have been worse at various points in the country’s history but that is not saying much. We are more divided than we have been in decades, cleaved asunder by partisan sorting, economic inequality and rampant clientelism. If history is any guide, a society cannot long withstand this state of affairs.

Labour is close to realising the superiority of the righteousness of its political cause or creed. We are witnessing a growing number of ministers adopting an approach to politics based on their belief that their charming personality and impressive rhetorical skills can change the world with a magic touch.

For them and others of their ilk, intractable problems are simply due to the stupidity and selfishness of a conservative mindset. We are witnessing an extraordinary amount of arrogance in every Labour’s claim of having been the first in doing this or that.

This type of arrogance has set a tone in our politics that is disturbing and makes some people withdraw from the public debate (and makes others shout even louder in public debate) with negative consequences for our democratic society.

Mark Said – Msida

A collusive concept of abortion

I refer to the letters ‘Sticking to fact’ and ‘Give women more rights’.

The question of arrogance was started by Isabel Stabile herself, when, in her letter ‘Illusory superiority’ (August 15) she branded pro-lifers with a concomitant lack of insight into one’s weakness, implying vulnerability, deficiency and drivel. This is surely arrogance, to say the least.

And, yet, Albert Said, Carmel Sciberras and Klaus Vella Bardon’s stances, backed up by scientific and medical authorities’ findings, have not been and cannot be rebutted.

Humbled at my ignorance, by Stabile’s criterion, if abortion is healthcare, then poison is a tonic and childbirths slaughter of the innocents.

However Stabile’s letter served one useful purpose. It revealed Malta’s decadent moral and ethical standards and utter disregard of God’s commandments. It is painful and terribly sad to note that so many people fail to see the harmful effects of abortion.

St Mother Teresa could not be more specific: abortion is the biggest obstacle to peace in the world.

John Azzopardi – Żabbar