With reference to Joseph Cachia’s letter (October 10), the National Statistics Office would like to make the following clarification.

Cachia is stating that, on the Malta Skills website, the Maltese version is displaying the content in English. This is not the case.

When accessing the Malta Skills website via https://skillsnso.gov.mt/ and then one chooses the Maltese version, the content is clearly displayed in Maltese.

Lara Friggieri Cordina, head of unit, communication and dissemination, National Statistics Office – Valletta

The Manikata church

File photo

Built in 1920 – no authority.

Buried in 2022 – with authority.

PA? Curia? Heritage?

Keith Youngs – Kent, England

From the online comments

Robert Abela promises food couriers to be guaranteed minimum wage

The problem was and has always been the excessive luring of third country nationals to do such jobs. In 2020, these nationals were living with very good income…

The COVID lockdown meant more orders, not many of them to compete against and less traffic on the roads meant they would make a decent wage. In the meantime, many more came to work here, COVID restrictions were lifted, traffic increased and people made less online orders.

So the market was reduced and spread among more workers. Make hay while the sun shines.

The truth is, there are too many dogs for the same bone. – Vincent Farrugia

How about hiking the minimum wage up to €6 per hour, at least? The rate is less than an abysmal €5 at the moment! – Drin Zerafa

A delivery will become too expensive. It already is, as prices for delivery are higher than the prices on the normal menu. Bye-bye delivery service. – J. Cuschieri

So us self-employed couriers are going to lose out for the benefit of visa workers. Everyone I have spoken to so far is reluctantly going to quit.

Thanks government for ruining the only job I enjoy. So back to washing dishes on set hours for way less than I make as a food courier. – Steve Borg

The end of food delivery. – J. Cuschieri