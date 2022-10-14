Has Malta lost its soul?

Could this be the real Apocalypse now?

One just wonders and ponders.

What has happened to these Maltese islands?

Even the idyllic, worldwide-known Azure Window in Gozo decided that “enough is enough” and called it a day in 2017, during the reign of this present political administration!

So it collapsed!

I am the grandson of two of the founders of the MLP, my grandad Robert Bencini and his twin brother, John or, ‘Is -Sur Ġann’, as he was more affectionately known.

I voted for Joseph Muscat in the 2013 elections.

Indeed, I gave him the number one vote when he was standing for the Żebbuġ region.

After the weak Nationalist administration, which had been in power for all those years, I felt I had no other option, especially after having spent so many years working abroad.

I was delighted that Malta would have a new beginning.

How wrong could I have been?

Finally, I am showing three of the famous poet Yevgeny Yevtuchenko’s quotes below, which say all I have to say:

“When truth is replaced by silence, the silence is a lie.”

“Justice is the train that nearly always arrives late.”

“Life is a rainbow, which also includes black.”

Food for thought.

Raymond Bencini – Żebbuġ

Rubbish on wheels

The abandoned car

The Salina national park is well praised by tourists who write about their happy experience there on tripadvisor.com. It is as it should be because the park has some flowers, trees etc., along with kids’ play areas, outdoor exercise equipment, a cafè and toilets.

However, it is very disheartening to know that one of its entrances in the Tal-Melħ area leading to a public footpath has been ‘decorated’ with a rubbish on wheels monument. There are meals on wheels but rubbish on wheels?

Definitely. A gutted car is at the entrance (above), rubbish being pushed inside its open windows, etc. Soon it will be an added ‘attraction’ to those looking for some bliss in our national park.

Will someone in authority kindly take note and remove this eyesore before other similar cars are parked there?

Joseph Cachia – St Paul’s Bay

Malta’s final adieu to the queen

It would be a sign of great respect to rename Villa Guardamangia Villa Queen Elizabeth, or Villa Reġina Eliżabetta. It seems only fitting as, after all, the queen herself used to refer to the villa as ‘home’.

Louis Filletti – Msida

