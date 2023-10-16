Downside School reunion in Malta

I’ve often been told (usually by former bosses in exit interviews in the many jobs I’ve had during the past 40 or so years) that I couldn’t organise a p*ss up in a brewery.

So, to prove them wrong, this year I volunteered to organise the triennial Downside School Reunion in Malta, which takes place on October 21/22. We’re having our ‘Old Gregorians’ (alumni) lunch at Farsons Brewery at their Kettles restaurant. And, then, we will be having a brewery tour guided by none other than Michael Farrugia (OG), deputy CEO of Farsons. What could possibly go wrong?

An aerial shot of Downside School

The head, Andrew Hobbs, is joining us for a weekend that will include watching the start of the Rolex Middlesea Race and will end, on the Sunday, with mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral at 9.15am followed by drinks at Casa Rocca Piccola, in Valletta, very generously provided by Nicholas de Piro (OG), the proprietor of the top quality guesthouse.

My three brothers and I all went to Downside. That was quite a long time ago. It did us little or no harm, I think. We all made firm friends there, friends we have to this day. And I’m very much looking forward to the reunion as, having met three Maltese OGs in the past couple of years (I only moved to Malta six years ago), I’ve learnt that they actually get English humour.

There may be parents of children in Malta who are considering sending them to England for their secondary education. If they would like to meet the head, he will be free between 9.30 and 10.30am on Saturday to have a chat and answer questions. To arrange an appointment, please give me a call on 9960 8275.

To find out more about the school, I recommend you visit downside.co.uk. For Maltese parents wishing to send their boy or girl (Downside is co-educational) to an English boarding school I would suggest that Downside should be at the top, or towards the top, of their list. When going to school abroad, it’s a big plus to have someone from your own country there with you. At one point, a few years after I was at Downside, there were 11 pupils from Malta at the same time. One or two or them were doing a brisk trade selling Kinnie and Twistees.

Notable past Maltese OGs include the late David Arrigo (of classic car fame), the late Michael Calascione (whom many will remember) and international golfer Andy Borg (10 times champion at the Royal Malta Golf Club, as I learned from Google, not Andy).

If there are any Maltese OGs out there who would like to come along to the lunch and brewery tour and haven’t booked yet, please visit the downside.co.uk/old-gregorian-malta-weekend to make a reservation.

David Briffa – Sliema