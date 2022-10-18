The plunder of heritage

I fully concur with Nationalist MP Julie Zahra’s article ‘Our heritage under threat’ (October 10).

As she rightly says, there were many instances during these last two Labour administrations which had hidden deals. So much so that we got used to them, unfortunately.

All this thanks to the culture of impunity which was instilled in most of us during Joseph Muscat’s premiership and followed by Robert Abela.

The shroud of secrecy all around us has instilled in everyone a sense of suspicion, more often than not based on facts which one would never dream of. A typical recent example is the Marsa flyover.

Who would have thought that, even in major European-funded projects, someone would not hesitate putting his finger (or rather his whole hand) in that pie? It can only raise justifiable suspicions on whether our clever cabinet ministers are helping themselves (or, rather, their bank account) in every project.

I am glad Julie, as shadow minister of culture, listed some wrongdoings of Heritage Malta. However, she also mentioned how one particular stone from the British found illegally in a rural area in Żabbar was returned to the Superintendency of Heritage Malta. This begs the question why didn’t the superintendency take action against minister Anton Refalo who illegally took possession of a milestone dating back to Queen Victoria months ago? Why was he treated differently?

Refalo should have known better and should not have taken possession of the stone, made it his own and still kept it in his residence. This is a case of two weights and two measures, which should not be as everyone is the same in front of the law.

Another case mentioned by Zahra is Palazzo Vilhena, in Mdina which has been turned into a cafeteria/restaurant.

Well done Julie. Do keep mentioning illegalities. After all, those responsible to take care of our heritage are being paid from taxpayers’ money and, as such, should not allow anyone to get away with artefacts which are not their own.

The law is there for everyone immaterial of who you are. More so, if you happen to be a minister responsible, until some years ago, for Heritage Malta.

EMILY BARBARO-SANT – Mosta

Honouring promises

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

How nice to read (October 7) that Air Malta is prepared to pension off some of their older pilots with a €1 million handshake each.

It would be equally nice if the national airline would extend its prodigality to its passengers. On December 23, 2019, my wife and I bought two airline tickets to travel to Malta and back to Paris in August 2020. COVID intervened and our flights were cancelled. Despite repeated assurances from Air Malta that our claim for a refund is a legitimate one, here we are, two and a half years later, still waiting for our money.

When is Air Malta going to honour its promises?

Emmanuel Azzopardi – Saint-Florent-Sur-Cher, France