Safeguarding national heritage

On September 8, a section of the press reported that La Valette’s sword had been paraded during a procession in Xagħra.

To be clear, this was not the ceremonial gold- and jewel-decorated sword exhibited at the Louvre in Paris, but the actual sword used by La Valette during the siege which, in my opinion, renders it much more valuable and significant than the bauble mentioned above.

Normally, this major historical artefact is kept and safeguarded (to a certain extent) in the parish museum at Vittoriosa. This year, for the first time as far as I know, someone thought it was a good idea to carry it as far as Xagħra and parade it in the procession.

The sword used by La Valette during the siege was paraded during the Xagħra procession last month. Photo: Facebook/Xagħra parish

We do not know how it was transported or what precautions and security measures were taken. We do know, however, from the picture accompanying the article, that the person carrying and handling this nearly 500-year-old artefact was not even wearing gloves. Normally, historical artefacts of this age and importance are kept in controlled conditions where the temperature and the humidity, and even the light reaching the artefact, are strictly monitored.

Now that this atrocious precedent has been set, and knowing the rivalry existing among festa enthusiasts, I’m sure that other parishes which celebrate Il-Vitorja, like Senglea, Naxxar and Mellieħa for example, will want “their turn”. The sword will end up like the proverbial mejda tal-qubbajt being carted from one feast to another.

How long before it is irreparably damaged or stolen?

This is totally unacceptable. The Church authorities, in particular those in Vittoriosa, should act responsibly and hand over this precious part of our heritage, perhaps on “permanent loan” like the Turner painting, to Heritage Malta so that it can be conserved properly. Failing that, the government should step in. I’m sure there are legal ways of ensuring that this precious artefact is kept safe.

Victor Laiviera – Naxxar

Led by children

Local council members admit to whoever seeks their help that the government is ignoring them and treating them like children. Minister Owen Bonnici is right to promote his genial idea that a school-leaver or even a tertiary student of 16 years, just a whisker over the minority age and still two years short of being able to get a driving licence, can be a mayor. His government will now be more justified in ignoring the local councils because they will be really led by children!

Emmanuel Galea – Victoria