Welcome to the Wild West

“I don’t come to Marsalforn any more – there’s nowhere to sit.” The plaintive comment was made recently by a lady from Victoria and is symptomatic of a much wider public disquiet, which is ironic given the rash of plastic chairs spreading ever more widely over the expensively-refurbished Marsalforn promenade and swallowing up what was once freely available public space. The tables are mostly empty, even in summer.

There seems to be no stopping the cowboys who regard public land as their exclusive territory. Much of the furniture is cheap, some of it broken, the canopies are various and some very tatty. One or two outlets have now gained a certain amount of notoriety for attracting a rough clientele. Thus, the really quite excellent Marsalforn renovation is being trashed. And the authorities seem to be blissfully unaware.

A mishmash of tables and chairs and tatty canopies are giving the refurbished promenade a very shabby look.

Where are the standards that need to be upheld if we are to attract “quality tourism”? It is not only the Gozitans who are being deterred from visiting Gozo’s biggest resort, the tourists are repelled, too. Numbers this year are down significantly. This is what a (respectable) restaurateur told me the other day: “I don’t know what’s happening this year. There’s no business.”

It’s high time the sheriff reined in the cowboys. Come on Clint, get your gun out.

David Carrington – Sannat

First-class help

While cycling, on September 30, I was involved in a road traffic accident, at the roundabout at the start of Triq L-Indipendenza, Pietà.

I wish to thank the drivers of the cars that stopped to help out and the other emergency responders.

As I lay on the ground, I remember hearing someone shout: “Has an ambulance been called?” “Yes, and the police.” Thank you to the people who immediately ran to direct traffic. Thank you to the man who came to me, knelt on the ground and let me know what was happening. Thank you to the man who, several times, came to me and reassured me that all was being done, emergency services were on the way and his advice to me not to move.

The efficiency and excellent attention I received from the police and the ambulance crew were second to none. The treatment and care at Mater Dei Hospital, the crew running the X-ray machine and other devices, the whole team - the doctors, nurses and porters - all were at a level of professionalism that the country can be proud of.

To all those kind souls that helped me at the scene, I do not know you personally, but I simply want to say that your actions and your reassurances meant so, so much to me.

Grazzi ħafna.

Nollaig Mac an Bhaird – St Julian’s