A veritable death trap

I would like to bring this to the attention of the responsible authorities because it seems the Żejtun local council can do nothing about it.

A corner at President Anton Buttigieg Road has become a death trap. At least two people have been killed through excessive and uncontrolled overspeeding, the latest only a few weeks ago.

A road mirror was broken following a crash some days ago.

A few days ago, we saw the mirror was broken, apparently after some night car crash, and, yet, the authorities do not deem it fit to install a speed radar. What are they waiting for? The next couple of fatal accidents?

This area has become a black-spot area with cars blatantly going wrong way to drive towards Marsaxlokk. All we ask for is a speed radar and some signs, which are certainly not more expensive than a human life.

Victor Scicluna – Żejtun

The selling of passports

The news that the European Commission has taken Malta to the European Court of Justice over the former Individual Investment Programme (IIP) scheme (now changed to ‘Citizenship by Naturalisation’ scheme, which is far more stringent since one can only apply for citizenship at the end of a period of residency in Malta) was no surprise.

The anti-government bri­gade had branded it as “selling of passports” scheme, as if all one had to do was hand over the requested sum of money and ,hey presto, you are given a Maltese passport. Just as it is not surprising that these same PN exponents and their close friends are rubbing their hands with glee at the possible or probable prospect of seeing those hundreds of millions of euros of which so many of our people, Labourites and Nationalists alike, have been benefiting from, dry up.

I have no doubt whatsoever that if Malta is forced to terminate its citizenship by naturalisation scheme, despite the fact that the granting of citizenship is supposed to have remained a national competence according to the EU-Malta agreement signed in 2003 in Athens by Eddie Fenech Adami, the PN will suffer a bigger blow at election time in 2027.

Eddy Privitera – Naxxar

Not all oligarchs are Russian

Lo and behold. I open Saturday’s online New York Times and what do I find?

Another article about an oligarch wanting to buy Maltese citizenship.

The catch; this one is an American: Peter Thiel, founder of Paypal. Makes good reading, even if you don’t think citizenship should be for sale.

Alan Zelt – Naxxar