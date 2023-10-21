Deafening silence

I would like to make some observations regarding the comments made during the TV programme on PBS, Popolin. During the programme of October 4, one of the panel members, Phylisienne Brincat, mentioned that the bible states that original sin is linked to disabilities and sickness.

When she stated this, she was only quoting the bible but, during the programme, she was misinterpreted when those present accused her of saying that people born with a disability have an impairment because their parents had sinned. In fact, in the bible it is stated that when Jesus was asked whether a boy was born blind because his parents had sinned, he answered that this was not the case and further explained that the boy was born blind so that the glory of God would be manifested (See John 9:1-7).

Altarpiece of Adam and Eve, the snake and the apple, representing the Original Sin and the Fall of Man in Vienna, Austria. Photo: jorisvo/Shutterstock.com

As a blind person myself, I can vouch for Jesus’s words in that I am truly a manifestation of God’s glory because, in spite of being blind, the Lord has helped me in doing His will in the community. Also, the fact that I have many people helping me is also a manifestation of the glory of God’s love.

The truth is that, in the bible, we find that when the first humans (Adam and Eve) sinned, original sin entered the world and a curse fell on humanity with all round disorders, such as wars, epidemics, hunger and environmental disasters, just to mention a few (Genesis 3:16-19).

Jesus then took all of humanity’s sins on the cross to save us (Galatians 3:13). Those who accept Jesus Christ as their Saviour are forgiven of all their sins. But this does not mean that we do not die, get sick or suffer.

I would also like to remark that, after Brincat was misinterpreted (or lack of proper explanation), the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities went all out to condemn her remarks.

But where was the commission when the social security corruption scandal hit the news revealing that persons who falsely claimed they had a disability were robbing our money?

The commission’s silence is deafening and one can understand why this silence. Most of the members of the commission are now appointed by the government and would not dare speak out lest they cause discomfort to the hand that feeds them.

Carmelo Borg – Sliema

Newspaper post

I refer to the letter (October 19) on recent consultation related to newspaper postage rates. The Malta Communications Authority has identified factual inaccuracies in the letter and wishes to clarify.

Regarding the claim that the MCA did not consult publishers before announcing a significant increase in newspaper postal rates, the authority published the consultation document, including its related analysis and proposals, on August 4, 2023. It was publicly available for any interested stakeholders on the MCA website and feedback could be sent until August 17.

In response to the question regarding the criteria for approving newspaper postage rates, MaltaPost initiated the price adjustments due to a financial deficit exceeding €500,000 in the provision of Universal Postal Services during the fiscal year 2022. These adjustments were necessary to ensure the continued provision of the services in question.

For further information on both the consultation and the subsequent decision published, one may review both on our website at the following links: consultation (https://www.mca.org.mt/consultations-decisions/providing-sustainable-universal-postal-services) and decision (https://www.mca.org.mt/consultations-decisions/providing-sustainable-universal-postal-services-report-consultation-and).

Daniela Azzopardi, Communications Coordinator, Malta Communications Authority – Floriana