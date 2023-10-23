Hotbed country

The attached photograph shows my late father, John, with his naval colleague, a certain Bartolo, somewhere near the port of Haifa, Israel, in 1948.

My father, whose work in the Royal Navy at the time was that of a steward, was instructed to perform a certain number of hours patrolling the streets of Haifa carrying a firearm.

John Saliba, left, and a certain Bartolo in Haifa in 1948.

No wonder my father dubbed himself as ‘Tom Mix’ (the first Hollywood western type film actor in silent movies) in this unusual picture. This period of time follows the end of the 1947-1948 Palestine War when Haifa was ceded to the Israelis.

In April, 1948, the British forces maintained the control of Haifa Port before it was transferred to the Jewish authorities when the Declaration of the Establishment of the State of Israel came into effect on May 14, 1948.

The ongoing conflict is nothing new.

The Jews intend to wipe out the Arabs from the Gaza Strip or, at least, shift them to the most southern part of it.

Anthony Saliba – St Paul’s Bay

Holy Land?

On her recent visit to Israel, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, referring to Israeli civilians killed by Hamas terrorists, remarked: “These innocents were killed for one single reason. For being Jewish and living in the State of Israel.”

Pardon me for asking but isn’t that two reasons?

Since 1948, the State of Israel has been, and will surely remain, a fact of life. But it is also a fact that it occupies land, which, for nearly 2,000 years, and, some would argue, longer than that, belonged to someone else.

That fact, and the invocation of both the Jewish and Muslim Gods as guarantors of a Holy Land, are at the root of the ongoing mutual hatred and fear between Israelis and Palestinians.

Holy Land, however, has no basis in the New Testament and it would surely help if Christians, at least, would stop using this tendentious expression, which can only give encouragement to both sides in their ongoing hostility.

Alan Cooke – Sliema