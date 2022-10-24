Coming clean

A lot of people are hoping and praying that the Degiorgio brothers and also Vince Muscat will draw up a notarised and witnessed affidavit detailing all the relevant facts connected with Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder and possibly other unsolved crimes.

You never know.

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar

No respect for customers

May I, through this newspaper, congratulate Bank of Valletta on achieving yet another milestone?

I received a sterling cheque and visited my Sliema branch to deposit it into my sterling bank account.

On walking into the branch, I was directed to a receptionist who asked me what I wanted. I explained to the receptionist and she directed me to the cashier.

I joined a long queue, most of who were grumbling about how long they had been waiting to be served.

Notwithstanding the long queue, only one cashier was there to serve the customers.

Eventually, it was my turn. When I informed the cashier that I wish to deposit a cheque into my account, she informed me that I was in the wrong queue. I replied that I was told to come to her, that I had waited for an hour for me to reach her and that nothing would make me move away till my cheque was deposited.

Realising that I was serious, she took my cheque and disappeared. Five minutes later, she reappeared and took her time filling in the appropriate form for me to sign.

Eventually, I got a receipt, exactly one hour and 20 minutes after I had walked in.

By the way, I am an 82-year-old man with a bad back. Standing for an hour, I eventually found a seat; did not do it any good.

Michael Borg Cardona – Sliema

Extra time

Medical care at Mater Dei Hospital is superlative. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

On October 11, just three days before a much-looked forward visit to Belgium to see my daughter and her family, I had a heart attack.

My brother, Frank rushed me to emergency at Mater Dei Hospital where I was rushed in and treated by an incredible team who, by placing two stents, saved my life in the nick of time.

Thanks to God, the team and my overworked guardian angel, I am now on extra time.

I wish to express my deep gratitude for the amazing vocational professionalism and dedication of the medical teams at the cardiac unit.

At every level, the medical and nursing care was unforgettably superlative and I cannot praise all involved highly enough.

Malta has an outstanding reputation in medicine and my recent life-threatening experience has confirmed this very well-deserved reality.

Klaus Vella Bardon – Balzan