During his speech at the opening of this forensic year, Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti ended on a personal note, where he suggested that the judiciary be composed of judges that put everyone on the same level.

In itself, this sounded an interesting and revolutionary suggestion but may end up, at the end of the day, opening a pandora’s box in so far as practically every country in the world that abides by the rule of law precepts has a two-tier judicial system made up of judges and magistrates sitting in superior and inferior courts.

Of course, some countries have a number of variations on the nomenclature and judicial function of magistrates but, in essence, the need for having that two-tier system is intended to have both inferior and superior courts, or, to put it in a better manner, of having courts, tribunals and boards of first instance and those of second instance in their appellate jurisdiction. Furthermore, both judicial officers are never put on the same level.

I humbly ask whether, if the suggestion leads to fruition, it would entail, perhaps unintentionally, the abolition of inferior and superior courts and the possibility of lodging appeals from courts of first instance.

MARK SAID – Msida

Abuse of power

The sign on the gate to the Gardjola Gardens, showing it was closed for a private function

On the day of the start of the Middle Sea Race in the Grand Harbour, local politicians saw nothing wrong with closing the public Gardjola Gardens, in Senglea to all the tax-paying residents and only allow a handful of about 30 VIPs to have the best views all to themselves.

Outside the gates were a number of catering vans with their motors running non-stop to keep the cooling system working for the food the VIPs were about to enjoy.

It was really great for the environment.

What incredible abuse of power.

VICTORIA SCHONBURG – Senglea

A political giant

On October 18, we learned of the passing of Nationalist MP Robert Arrigo. He had served as Sliema mayor, Sliema Wanderers FC president and PN deputy leader for party affairs.

Without any doubt, Arrigo was a beloved and well-respected political figure, regardless of whether we share his political views or not. One can say that Arrigo was born for tourism (as he was an entrepreneur), for football and for politics.

He had always striven to give a hand to whoever was genuinely in need. Arrigo will remain in every Maltese heart, particularly in his hometown of Sliema and the 10th district.

Last summer, Arrigo shared the devastating news that he was diagnosed with cancer.

We all admired his courage and determination.

He continued working as an MP; shadowing the tourism sector and helping Puttinu with their donations while he was undergoing chemotherapy.

This country has lost another political giant.

Sincere condolences to his family. Rest in peace Robert.

EDMOND GRECH – Birkirkara

