Heritage experts in Gaza

As we wait for the tragedy in Gaza to deteriorate further and while we must give priority to the local people trapped there, my thoughts also go to the hundreds of foreign experts and humanitarian personnel working there.

Ray Bondin (left) with French archaeologists in Gaza.

They include the heritage experts working to save the very important Christian heritage sites, among which is St Hilarion Monastery (fourth century), which I have worked on in three visits I made in recent months.

They are blocked there with the local population and have not been allowed to leave.

Gaza has among the oldest most important Christian heritage.

Ray Bondin – Għajnsielem

Long overdue

The constitutional reform the presidency has been spearheading for some time does not seem to be heading anywhere or, even worse, being able to take off. Indeed, despite having a Committee for Constitutional Reform set up way back towards the end of 2018, comprising representatives nominated by the two main parties, to date, we have not seen any tangible progress registered.

Not only that, but there might also be a need to revamp and update the public consultation process that had been conducted for three months due to this unreasonable lapse of time during which several pressing additional constitutional issues have emerged.

Ever since, the concept of good governance and the necessary safeguards have consistently and continually been on everyone’s lips.

Now, more than ever, one can feel the urgency of a twofold nexus between constitutional reform and good governance. For example, despite appearances pointing to the contrary, one should delve deeper and consider the nature of the government’s power and its relationship with the institutions responsible for reviewing and checking its actions, in particular, the parliament and the judiciary.

The question will have to be posed as to whether the power of the executive has been enhanced in worrying ways under the present government. Could it be that there is a growing emphasis on the role of the executive that might lead to some heterodox constitutional claims, such as the suggestion that the government has a free-standing mandate from the people because of its extraordinary majority in parliament, to deliver its manifesto?

Constitutional reform demands that critical institutional choices be made in such broad areas as a form of government, electoral law, degree of centralisation and judicial and quasi-judicial agencies, to name only a few.

It is about time that informed debate about any intended constitutional reform takes place. This would serve to give a better idea of specific reform proposals, with the benefit of being able to advocate for better legislative standards and oppose ill-considered, piecemeal change.

Mark Said – Msida