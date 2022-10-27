Extraordinary priest

The celebration of Fr Elija Vella’s life coincided with the feast of St Teresa of Avila known for the distinctive quote: “Let nothing disturb you; let nothing frighten you. All things are passing away. God never changes. Patience contains all things. Whoever has God has everything. He alone suffices.” This can be freely applied to Vella’s exemplary priesthood genuinely witnessing God’s great love for all of us

“How would you describe Vella?” This was the question posed by Robert Cremona to Raymond Fenech Gonzi – on NET TV’s NET Live – who instantly replied: “A saint. An incredibly intelligent, gentle person.”

His striking smile reflected his inner kindness and humanity. Same as thousands of others, I can treasure moments of his empathetic counselling. He was a most loyal follower of Jesus Christ, who promised tranquillity and light burden when we go to Him (Matthew 11:28-30). Having fully believed in these words, he wisely advised televiewers during a Fondazzjoni U programme on Xejk TV not to invent more suffering other than that encountered in our daily lives and to bear it serenely and even joyfully when we truly believe Jesus’s words.

The same question was posed to Fr Marcello Ghirlando who emphasised Vella’s compassion for people through his dedicated pastoral work.

Fr Elija Vella. Photo: Facebook

Despite the sombre aspect of his ministry, his power over Satan was evident in his humanity and in his capability of transmitting the joy of the priesthood to others. His humanity has been beautifully captured in a glimpse I still memorise of Vella and his only sister walking together in central London’s Oxford Street. He would later offer the pain of her irreparable loss to the Lord – for a continued beneficial service for the glory of God.

This holy, extraordinary priest went to meet Jesus – who he loved so much – in the month of October dedicated to His mother, Our Lady of the Rosary. This is the most powerful prayer that terrifies Satan because it is a dialogical prayer of believers interacting with God, thus enhancing the relationship with Him while trusting Him completely through the incomparable help of His mother.

Vella will live in the hearts of those he touched, in his selfless, humble commitment to the human being and in his works predominantly in his last biographical legacy still to be published: The Rite to fight Satan. We thank God for having enriched us with his wisdom, tenderness and guidance and now a new beloved intercessor in paradise.

Josephine Vella – Birkirkara

A paper-thin magistrate

Has magistrate Nadine Lia been let down by our law courts?

As the daughter-in-law of Pawlu Lia, surely, she should have realised that there was no way that she could appear in a case involving the Pilatus Bank. Simple reason being that her father-in-law is the lawyer for former prime minister Joseph Muscat and the Labour Party and, even further, a member of the Commission for the Administration of Justice.

How arrogant and pompous can some people get when they are given jobs, which they do not deserve but just get it because of their connections.

Finally, as the grandson of one of the founders of the Malta Labour Party, Robert, and his brother, John, who was its secretary for many years, I feel that the present Malta Labour Party has completely lost the original reason for its existence.

Raymond Bencini – Żebbuġ