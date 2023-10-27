San Anton Gardens’ horrible state

We have been promised year after year that the dangerous state of the pavements in the beautiful and popular San Anton Garden will be seen to with new paving.

The paving at San Anton is extremely dangerous. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

I am really surprised that no serious accidents have occurred; or, maybe, there have been none that I know of.

I strongly appeal to the competent authorities to take action at once. If I remember correctly, even the president had made a similar appeal.

Paul Xuereb – Balzan

Forgotten pension problems

Jordan De Bono (October 13) suggests that the type of immigrant who would suit Malta’s economy best is to be found in the diaspora – among educated and trained people of Maltese ancestry willing to work and live here. Good idea, although it’s not new.

He seems unaware that when these “returned migrants” come up to pension age, Malta’s social security law will see to it that any civil service pension they might have from their original country of residence is subtracted from their contributory Malta pension.

Many pensioners currently suffer this institutionalised pension fraud. Our political parties seem also to have conveniently forgotten this further accolade of our post-colonial administrations.

Albert Cilia-Vincenti – president, National Association of Service Pensioners,former president, Alliance of Pensioners’ Organisations – Attard

Pensioners unite

I refer to the letter ‘Support current pensioners’ (October 11) by Carmel Mallia, honorary president of the National Association of Pensioners.

While I applaud Mallia’s efforts, I suggest that letter writing to newspapers is nowhere near enough.

We older pensioners need to band together forming a unit of strength; we need to present petitions to the ministers responsible; if necessary, we need to organise demonstrations outside Castille.

While appreciating that Mallia cannot do this all on his own, I suggest that assistants be appointed, ideally in every town. Lists should be drawn up and a campaign started, ensuring that all concerned know about the situation and forward their names to the appropriate people.

Michael Borg Cardona – Sliema