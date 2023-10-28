A jewel worth restoring

The attached photographs record the building and gardens of Gżira’s drainage pumping station: as elegantly maintained by the colonial government and as it lies abandoned, today.

The Gżira’s drainage pumping station in all its glory (left) and as it lies abandoned today.

The sizeable area (82 metres wide; 80 metres deep), is currently ‘entrusted’ to the Water Services Corporation. Could this area not be imaginatively restored into an attractive public garden? What are we waiting for?

Mark Miceli-Farrugia – Ta’ Xbiex

The role of the president

It is common knowledge that the role of the president of Malta is not a political one. He does not wield executive powers. However, when there was the question of the cannabis, he went abroad to avoid signing the law and the law was signed by his substitute in his absence.

When the question of abortion arose, he declared that, this time round, he will not travel but resign, thus refusing to sign in the law. The majority of the Maltese who are against the legalisation of abortion heaved a sigh of relief.

President George Vella appeals for unity every time he makes a public speech but the people want more. The Maltese do not want a ceremonial president only but one who is strong enough to speak out when important things in the country are at stake.

Scandals are coming to light everyday – one worse than the other. The latest involving Transport Malta, the prime minister’s customer care office, the former transport minister and officials implicated in a scandal illegally granting a driving licence to applicants who were not capable to drive, thus causing danger on our roads. All this was a strategy to catch votes. Prime Minister Robert Abela had the cheek to describe this scandalous behaviour as help extended to those in need and saying that those involved were doing their job. Abela is giving his blessing to wrong actions.

Is the president approving these actions too by his silence?

The great majority of the Maltese and NGOs are describing this as instigating anarchy in the island.

As regards Air Malta, I am also sure that the office of the president is aware that, although the government was in the process of declaring our national airline bankrupt, it continued pouring millions when five bigheads were employed.

This deafening silence is annoying people. Something should be done. The president has to show that he is still there. We have already an absent police commissioner.

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta