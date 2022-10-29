BOV disservice

Further to Michael Borg Cardona’s letter (October 24), I would add something that shows the attitude of Bank of Valletta towards its clients.

I am a BOV shareholder and a pensioner; besides I have about €40,000 in BOV funds. I needed to borrow a sum of between €20,000 and €30,000 to buy a property, against a guarantee of about €90,000, which I have invested in MSV Life that are due to mature in about three years.

I was ready to pay a monthly premium of €500 until my MSV life policy matures and could pay the remainder of the sum all at once. They did not accept my proposal because they said I could not be inserted in any slot for lending of money.

Then they say that they have a lot of idle money.

When a developer comes over to borrow millions, they welcome him with open arms. I ask the chairman: Who paid for the losses because of the Deiulemar Group and the Swedish pensions agency? And the so many bad loans and the many years where we shareholders saw our share value diminish?

Carmel Debono – Ħamrun

Practical experiment for Malta

Charles Farrugia’s letter (September 2) makes all the sense in the world. If I may go further: Can you place an osprey in a pigeon loft? They are all birds under the sun we’ve been taught.

Or pour a (blue) inkwell in an Olympic-sized swimming pool. The result is an insignificant marginal shade of blue.

Pour the same amount of ink in an average-sized wash basin; the result is an overwhelmingly blue presence. The wash basin is Malta while the pool is some large continent or country. Multiculturalism is applaudable but not for Malta. We’re just too small.

Our culture, language and traditions – what’s left of them – will be detrimentally relegated to history or jeopardised for future generations.

William Cilia – St Paul’s Bay

How about sorting it out?

A few years back, we had red stickers telling us to sort out our rubbish and take out the rubbish bags according to the roster for refuse collections.

These red stickers were like poppies in a field when the scheme started. They could be seen at every place where rubbish bags were dumped: be they black, white, transparent or empty carton or wooden boxes.

The red stcikers are nowhere to be seen any more.

Presently, while walking the streets, these red stickers are not to be seen anywhere. People are still dumping black, white, transparent bags or empty carton and wooden boxes with not a red sticker in sight.

How about the authorities starting to use them again? Or are they not in stock anymore? At least, their bright red colour would enliven the dumping sites.

Joseph Cachia – St Paul’s Bay