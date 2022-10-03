‘Good’ architecture is simply not enough

I am taking up architect Clive Borg Bonaci’s invitation (September 19) to discuss his belief that what is needed is “good architecture”.

Sorry chum, the problem is only partly that. Any discussion on the problem will only get us very limitedly far and then full stop, with the problem still in fact being here. Because, yes, while many architects are totally guilty for the uglification of the island, they have others in cahoots with them in the present and recent past’s disasters. Let’s take a look at some of them.

For starters we can mention a Planning Authority that clearly subsists in one objective: issue as many building permits as you can, indeed to an annually increasing total, and always make sure that the building lobby, and their political henchmen, are kowtowed to, totally steamrolling over the wishes of citizens, residents and, indeed, local councils too.

Next, the political class. It has failed to see and accept that the building and construction industry is a negligent contributor to the advancement of the economy. It totally fails to understand the meaning of the word “sustainability” and only interprets it as “ever more of the same”, with no realisation that its true meaning also includes “knowing when to stop, absolutely or relatively”.

Construction taking place on the Qawra seafront. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Then we have both a toothless environment authority and the superintendence responsible for the island’s heritage. When was it that the environment authority retaliated vehemently against some PA-issued permit and managed to put a total stop to any project in line with the wishes as expressed by a local community?

We also have the builders’ and constructors’ lobby. Some individuals within it have totally ruined places like Xlendi, Sannat, Qala, St Julian’s, Manoel Island, Comino and much, much more and continue to do this with the blessings of the above-mentioned PA and politicians.

And, finally, also, yes, many architects themselves. A good number of them are part and parcel of the craziness for greed and lucre and they will simply not accept that many in that profession have factually failed the nation. Between “to build and not build” most Maltese architects will say “let’s build” to their clients.

So it is pointless for the blind to try to lead the blind: how can architects engage in a discussion on Malta’s now-rampant uglification when there are so many other players in the game and these – together with the architects – have all been the culprits of this big national disaster?

Meditate gente, meditate.

John Consiglio – Birkirkara