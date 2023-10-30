Great performance

My wife and I went to the afternoon’s performance of Grease at the Manoel Theatre. We booked our tickets a while ago, while we were in the UK, and were in the front row of the stalls.

The Burger Palace Boys

What a superb show. All the cast were Maltese and would not have been out of place in London’s West End or New York’s Broadway. I would have stayed for the evening performance but I doubt there would have been any tickets.

Congratulations all round.

Geoff White – Kalkara

The unsung nuance

For the life of me, I cannot see why there is no end to John Guillaumier’s insistent debunking of the Catholic Church and challenge of the Christian values we cherish.

His broad-mindedness and easy access to the media sacrifices principles to whims and reduces truth to opinion, which is an unmistakeable sign of the decay of his logical faculty without losing his intelligence and persistence in his unholy crusade.

His bold statement about our amoral society is barmy, gibberish and garbled.

It is exactly because our society ignored the inspiring guidance, timeless insights and teaching of the Catholic Church that the life of our island finds itself in such a predicament.

The part of the population which upheld the authentic Christian heritage is a credit to the island and it is their prayers, examples and modus operandi that keep Malta away from drifting into an anarchy. It is there for all to see.

Elementary my dear Watson.

John Azzopardi – Żabbar

Worth a closer look

One of St John’s much-read memoires (Chapter 9, verse 3/New Living Translation) would be worth a close study.

Jesus restored sight to the blind man and put the issue into its proper perspective soon after. “It was not because of his sins or his parents’ sins.”

I would guess God’s Only Begotten Son’s assurance was enough and should not become a point of friction nationally.

Francis Attard – Marsa