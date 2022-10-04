A first choice for students

I refer to the article entitled ‘Challenges of vocational education’ (September 26).

MCAST’s ongoing efforts to strengthen vocational and professional education are yielding positive results. Initiatives over these last few years and numbers speak for themselves.

The article encourages MCAST “to promote gender equality in its quest to attract more students” and to target disadvantaged groups. Such initiatives are well in progress. The Equality Consultative Committee was set up in 2021 and the equality and anti-harassment policies were launched earlier this year after endorsement by the board of governors.

Similarly, the gender equality plan, also approved by the board of governors, is being implemented to enhance those areas where gender equality can be improved.

One of the key aims of the plan is to support the college’s efforts in recruiting, retaining and helping female staff and students advance. Other measures introduced in response to the plan are gender-neutral bathrooms and breastfeeding facilities on campus.

All the college’s courses, from entry-level to doctoral level, offer a unique opportunity for all learners to progress. The migrant learner course I-Belong has attracted over 2,635 participants. The international student population has increased to almost 20 per cent, with learners from over 90 countries joining the college community.

A recent tracer study shows that over 92 per cent of MCAST graduates find employment in a sector related to their area of study. Career guidance also plays a significant role in helping students identify future learning and work prospects. Over 810 students used the MCAST guidance services in the past academic year. With a network of 2,057 industry partners, the college offers unparalleled access to the world of employment and preparation for future skills.

The increase in the number of students, the retention rate of experienced staff members and the number of industry partners are testimony to MCAST’s reputation as an educational institution of excellence. The college has reviewed and revamped procedures and mechanisms that regulate various administrative and academic activities. A robust college governance structure is already in place and will be further strengthened with the soon-to-be-launched MCAST Act.

Unfortunately, the article falls short of these facts and could have misled readers from a proper understanding of why MCAST is becoming a first choice for thousands of students and workers.

Joachim James Calleja, MCAST principal and CEO – Paola

Simple prayer

Many tend to complain because in their lives they see themselves going round in circles without reaching anywhere.

Here is a very beautiful, realistic and hopeful prayer by Blessed John Paul I: “Lord, take me as I am, with my defects, with my shortcomings, but make me become what you want me to be” (General Audience, September 13, 1978). Amen.

Can this prayer be more down to earth than this?

Fr Mario Attard OFM Cap – Marsa