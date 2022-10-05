Ultra-liberal totalitarianism

The 20th and 21st centuries brought enormous progress in many aspects for mankind. However, all this progress has now brought forth an era where ultra-liberalism has become the order of the day in many westernised countries.

Money has become the false god and ultra-liberal policies such as free-for-all immigration, extreme LGBTIQ (gay adoptions) and abortions with no gestational limit have become the order of the day. While I believe that assisting and helping immigrants fleeing persecution is a moral obligation, I cannot condone free-for-all immigration.

Furthermore, while believing that liberal civil policies such as gay marriages and abortions done only under extreme and exceptional cases are positive, I do not believe that child adoptions by gay couples and abortions done without a very valid reason are right.

I came up with the term ultra-liberal totalitarianism since people who hold conservative views are often derided, belittled and ridiculed on social media. It is no wonder many people are now voting for conservative far-right parties. Besides Poland and Hungary, Italy has now joined the ranks of

far-right conservative governments. If this trend continues, it is only a matter of time until France and Sweden follow suit.

Ultra-liberal totalitarianism could well be the downfall of the European Union.

Christopher Camilleri – Ta’ Xbiex

A true gentleman

I was saddened to read of the death of the Rev. Colin Westmarland. I met Colin when I was working in Malta in the 1990s and he was responsible for rekindling my love of whisky, which I had been unable to drink since a teenage over-indulgence some years earlier.

I had visited Colin’s residence in Valletta just before Christmas to fit a new door lock and when I finished the work he invited me to have a Christmas drink with him. He poured me a tot of whisky and I didn’t want to appear impolite so duly drank it and found I actually enjoyed it.

We chatted for a while and he came across as a very nice gentleman. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Mike Walton – Bracknell, UK

Traffic accidents

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

As I am sure most of the readers have noticed, lately there has been an alarming increase in the number of road traffic accidents.

As a driver myself, it is evident to me that many drivers are blatantly ignoring traffic rules and causing these accidents, resulting in severe casualties and even deaths.

May I suggest that roads’ supervision be increased, fines harshened and reinforced. What about introducing a point system similar to the one imposed when over-speeding, resulting in the suspension of driving licences?

Victoria Galea – Balzan