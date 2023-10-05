Morality in Malta non-existent

“The pick and choose morality guiding people’s actions is destroying the moral fibre of our society,” wrote Ray Azzopardi (September 13). How true! Malta has been experiencing degradation of our morality ever since the Labour Party came to power under the leadership of Joseph Muscat (later calling himself and tattooing Invictus) as a mark of superiority.

Muscat advertised himself and his party by promising accountability, good governance, transparency, zero tolerance in the face of corruption and much more.

Since 2013, we have been faced with a laissez-faire attitude where everything goes as long as you are a Labour supporter.

He assured the electorate, namely those who believed in his words, that the party has a road map which will lead to prosperity for everyone. He promised a bright future for our country.

Thousands put their trust in him and voted for Labour but, at the end of the day, all promises turned sour.

Since 2013, we have been faced with a laissez-faire attitude where everything goes as long as you are a Labour supporter.

The Labour government gave away three hospitals to Vitals and later to Steward and forked out €400 million without getting anything in return. These funds, paid out from taxpayers’ money, have not been retrieved yet.

There is the Electrogas scandal; the Montenegro wind farm; the Australia Hall; the American University of Malta where we were promised 4,000 students – a promise unheard of; schoolchildren getting their education in containers instead of state of the art schools; the Transport Malta scandal; and, the latest, the sourcing of votes by giving away monthly allowances in the range of €450 to those who were, for some reason or other, not going to vote Labour again.

I am convinced that Muscat and Robert Abela will remain in the minds of the Maltese as the two Labour leaders on whose watch morality has gone to the dogs.

In all this saga, the police commissioner was and is still nowhere to be seen except walking from Valletta to Floriana everyday (his own words) but not taking any action against wrongdoers. He must have forgotten the promise made on taking his oath of office that he would be treating everyone equally. Here again, one cannot but take note of the president’s silence. True, he has no executive powers but the constitution, which he is supposed to safeguard, is being trodden and trampled upon. Yet, the silence is deafening.

Except for those who are making money, the majority are fed up with the situation in Malta. They feel they are being taken for a ride by the Labour government who believes that having the majority, can mistreat the electorate. The Nationalist opposition is doing its utmost to combat wrongdoings and to bring scandals to light.

There is one thing everyone can do to stop Malta from complete collapse and that is to use their vote intelligently when election day comes and vote Nationalist.

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta