APS Bank’s customer care

APS Bank takes customer feedback exceptionally seriously and we thank John Zammit for sharing his views (September 24). Listening to our customers is core to our operations.

Incidentally, our dedicated Voice of the Customer team has been in touch with Zammit to discuss his concerns further and explain the rationale behind the changes.

Concerning the bank’s broader approach to such developments, our team continually assesses ways of optimising our digital platforms in line with the bank’s mission statement to make the banking experience simpler and more personal.

In fact, this particular change was devised directly by our customers from feedback they had tabled with the bank.

We would clarify that the feature referenced in Zammit’s opinion piece has not been removed but has rather been amalgamated with another functionality called “account history”. From here, our customers can view all their incoming and outgoing payments accordingly from the convenience of our myAPS mobile app, without any need to access the desktop platform.

The bank shall continue to monitor the response to such platform enhancements and to perform fine-tuning adjustments as required, in line with the Agile methodology adopted by the bank.

We encourage any customers to share their feedback directly with the bank’s Voice of the Customer team by visiting www.apsbank.com.mt/feedback, e-mailing voc@apsbank.com.mt or calling our contact centre on 2122 6644.

Scott Lee Holloway, Voice of the Customer manager, APS Bank plc – Birkirkara

Time for reflection

Photo: Wilfred Flores

Photo: Mary Attard

I invite readers to contemplate on the ‘progress’ we are making to our environment by checking out an old photo of St Julian’s Bay in the early years of the last century, taken by the forensic photographer Wilfred Flores (b. 1912 – d. 1981), and the way it is today...

An interesting archive of Flores’s photography will be on display at Christine X Gallery, in Sliema between October 29 and November 22.

Mary Attard – St Paul’s Bay