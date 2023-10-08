Pension arrears are also due

The expected pension piecemeal increases, intended to bring those pensioners who were born before 1962 eventually in line with younger pensioners’ higher entitlements, will probably be announced in the forthcoming budget.

If this supposed “remedy” stops there, it will, by its very nature, further prolong the injustice being suffered by this discriminated class of older pensioners, considering that they should also be paid arrears that the expected protracted payment adjustment scheme will obviously create.

By way of example, if these older pensioners are going to be granted a partial €100 monthly top-up, over and above the cost-of-living increase, the government would still owe them another €250 for the opening month and monthly thereafter (reduced proportionally by the monthly shortfall actually remaining over the years) until parity is reached with younger pensioners’ pensions.

Pensioners born before 1962 have been discriminated against. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Quite obviously, however, this would not suffice to balance things out, given that considerable arrears, relating to all the previous years’ short-paid pensions (interest due apart) should also form part of the equation; unless the State intends to fail to honour its obligations, in this regard.

It is worth recalling that this premeditated discriminatory pension “anomaly” had been proposed by a Nationalist administration and was subsequently adopted by the incumbent Labour government; this means that both parties had given the nod to short pay all these affected older pensioners some €350 monthly.

Interestingly, MPs on both sides of the political divide, even those that serve for a single five-year legislature, have awarded themselves a privileged two- thirds uncapped pension, that currently, very roughly, averages €36,000 per year, which, more or less, doubles the maximum pension (again very roughly) capped at around €18,000 per annum, payable to those born pre-1962.

These thousands of pensioners who have been discriminated against for so long will not be satisfied with crumbs but justifiably expect to finally be treated fairly.

We will soon know if some form of acceptable overall remedy will materialise or if the government intends delaying such redress (whether or not with the opposition’s tacit consent remains to be seen) to allow sufficient time for the grim reaper to step in and bail out the exchequer, which, paradoxically, is very generous where other sectors are concerned.

Jean Pierre Azzopardi – Swieqi

Who defines reproductive rights?

The signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on December 10, 1948 brought with it a huge amount of positive legislation worldwide in favour of the individual human person, especially the right to life.

However, other rights are brought forward from time to time. The latest to hit the headlines are reproductive rights. What are they? Who invented the phrase? Which legislation defines these rights?

I imagine that they mean that a person, male or female, has the right to reproduce another human being. Who is going to define the term reproductive rights? It is recently being bandied about freely, frequently and unchallenged.

Especially by Doctors for Choice. Does it mean reproducing another human being and then immediately killing him/her as soon as she/he is conceived with his/her own identity and DNA? Does this new human being not have her/his human right to life, the most basic of human rights?

In all their writings, never once do they mention the baby’s rights. The baby is simply killed, the worst crime one can commit, which should be followed by a police investigation possibly leading to trial and sentencing.

We also have other Doctors for Choice members proclaiming that they help pregnant women to kill their babies. Isn’t this aiding and abetting crime?

What choice does the new baby have? Let us call a spade a spade. Abortion, termination, etc. are euphemisms for murder.

Joseph Caruana – Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq