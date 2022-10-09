Tourism and hotels

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo recently said that Malta will not be able to handle the number of tourists needed to fill hotels that are in operation or in the pipeline.

Bartolo was reacting to a study that found that the country would need to attract 4.7 million tourists a year to maintain 80 per cent hotel occupancy.

What I don’t understand, though, is that this government has been in office for nine and a half years during which time it approved numerous applications for new hotels and similar projects.

Also, one can build new hotels and embellish existing ones but, in the end, hotels are the same the world over. Unless the experience outside the hotels is a quality one, tourists will not come here.

So many Maltese visit Greece, Croatia, Cyprus and other holiday destinations and return asking why tourists bother to come here in the first place when the competition is so much better.

ANNA MICALLEF – Sliema

Lace museum

An article in The Sunday Times of Malta (September 25) suggested that a museum of old photos should be set-up somewhere in Malta. In my collection, I have about 190 old photos of Malta and about 200 old Maltese postcards, especially of churches decorated for certain commemorative occasions.

What I would like to suggest is a museum where Maltese lace can be exposed, especially the ecclesiastical lace. In Malta we don’t have only the bobbin lace (taċ-ċombini) but there are about 17 different types of lace as described in the book published lately by Consiglia Azzopardi.

I think a museum of Maltese lace will be a great showcase and an attraction for both locals and tourists.

FR MARTIN SCHEMBRI – Fleur-de-Lys

Collision dynamics

News about traffic collisions are frequent in the media. Most of us are drivers, yet, we are oblivious of the energy packed in our moving vehicle.

This energy is known as kinetic energy, from the Greek kinein, move. Mathematically, it is expressed as one half the mass (m) of the moving object multiplied by its velocity (v) and multiplied again by the same velocity, ½mv2.

This means that if a vehicle that weighs two tons is moving at the sedate velocity of 20km/hr, it stores 400 units of energy. If the driver increases the vehicle’s velocity to the legal limit of 80km/hr, the energy stored is raised to 6,400 units. So, although the velocity is increased by four times the energy attained will be 16 times.

This has to be dissipated in an instant when the vehicle is brought to a sudden halt by a stationary obstacle. In a head-on collision, there are at least two active agents so that the outcome could be worse.

Hence, we should not be surprised by the dramatic photographs of mangled metal that result in injuries and sometimes fatalities.

Consequently, let us be careful before pressing that accelerator pedal.

EMANUEL AQUILINA – Birżebbuġa

Unused credit on tallinja cards

Commuters need a tallinja card to make use of the free public transport bus service. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Finally, free public bus transport has arrived, even though to be eligible for this service one must possess a tallinja card.

However, Malta Public Transport is yet to clarify how and when it will reimburse any pre-paid credit held by over 300,000 tallinja cardholders. Or is this massive amount of pre-paid credit being utilised as payment for this ‘free’ bus transport?

Why is the company – and Transport Malta – so reluctant to tell us what will happen to the unused credit on the tallinja cards?

Also, this free public transport only applies to the bus service and none of the ferry services, which are also classified as public transport. Yet, this fact is not made clear in adverts.

RITA KRISTINA SCIBERRAS – Mellieħa

