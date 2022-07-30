Evidence of work

I refer to the editorial ‘Vitals and the politics of sleaze’ (July 16).

I take no exception to Times of Malta’s consistently dim political judgement of me and anything remotely Labour or non-Conservative. I would rather hold on to the electorate’s diametrically opposite, and equally consistent, judgement of my track record throughout.

Nevertheless, this paper’s editorial policy feeds on the narrative that international work I did for a company which has a related company that was a service provider to the hospitals concessionaire was actually a cover-up for kickbacks.

It does so despite the fact that I have declared numerous times that I supplied the authorities with ample evidence of the work done. I had asked to present this evidence to the inquiring magistrate, but someone decided, and others consented, that it would be more choreographic to have my home searched in the early hours of the morning.

Through my lawyers, I made more than one application, both before and after the search, but I was never called to give evidence.

This has been in the public domain, but Times of Malta goes to great lengths to ignore these facts, discounting this evidence or even giving the impression it does not exist.

Whoever concurs with this is out on a limb. Let me, today, give one tiny glimpse of this evidence, so you might gather a better understanding of the reality behind the spin.

The work done includes attendance at meetings, including with a sitting head of government, to discuss particular projects and eventual follow-up. This is to mention just one assignment.

Would anyone seriously suggest that such high-level interactions are fake or an excuse?

It would be quite interesting if we had to have a world leader publicly contradict the sham narrative Times of Malta insists on with its political, and tentatively judicial, witch-hunt.

Given the evidence, any further step would simply be for the sake of ticking the box of wasting a couple years of my life. It would also mean devoting more public funds to studying fabrications.

This would be a repeat of the Egrant inquiry which proved signatures were forged to try to frame my wife and myself. Those responsible have not, as yet, been prosecuted. Times of Malta may want to ask if they enjoy impunity.

The aim would have been to try to embarrass me, but the end result would be the promoters embarrassing themselves.

Joseph Muscat – Burmarrad

Strutting on European stars?

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and other EU dignitaries have not lost any opportunity to point out how wrong Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine has been and how much that poor country and people need to be helped by everyone.

The West must adopt a tougher stance in dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: AFP

Massive sanctions have been imposed on Russia and billions have been spent on providing arms to Ukraine but what has been achieved?

Despite all of this starry-eyed EU speaking, Russian President Vladimir Putin is clearly having his way and there seems to be little hope that Moscow will be forced to the negotiating table. What can and needs to be done on the ground to stop Russia?

All of the Ukraine people’s and soldiers’ bravery is clearly being defeated, despite all the hardware that is being given to them to help them resist. Slowly, but surely, Putin is acting like Hitler and only a tougher stance by the West will be able to drum some sense into his head.

As far as I have read, no soldiers from the EU or the US have been sent to Ukraine to help the brave indigenous fighters. I am trying hard to understand what the thinking is in Brussels and Washington.

Or do the West’s leaders believe that, at some point in time, battle fatigue will change the tide of this heavily unbalanced war? It simply will not happen, given the character of the Russian leaders behind this war.

Playing for time will get us nowhere. Action, rather than pompous words and strutting, stands a much better chance of changing things.

Otherwise, Ukraine – and then who knows where and what after that – is doomed to fall back into Putin’s new version of the Soviet empire.

John Consiglio – Birkirkara