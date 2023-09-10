Holy Land bridge-builders

Unfortunately, the presence of Maltese missionaries in the Middle East is shrinking as there have not been any newcomers for a long time. I am one of the rare ones who has been in Jerusalem for 64 years and I continue to work in education and in building bridges between Arabs and Jews.

The political situation does not enhance security for families, especially those with children. And it is a constant and great worry for parents to ensure their education.

A donation I received at the end of August helped us to pay the university fees of two girls for the first semester. It has been greatly appreciated and reduced the burden on their father who is the only breadwinner in the family with four children.

The generosity of the Maltese people is a testimony of love and great support to the Christians of the Holy Land and of our community in particular. In this way, we are strengthened in order to continue to work courageously “in the vineyard of the Lord”.

Lately, we have been facing a growing antagonism of Jewish settlers towards Christians and Christian institutions. Therefore, it is very important to be instruments of peace and acceptance and to respect each other in spite of differences.

Israeli security forces during the expulsion of worshippers from the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City. File photo: AFP

Please do not forget to join us in our prayers for peace in this Holy Land and among our neighbours, where violence is on the increase day by day.

I appeal to readers to continue helping the Mission Fund at 255 Eureka Court, Block A, Flat 6, Triq il-Kbira, Mosta MST 1018.

Donations can also be made online or by direct bank transfer to the following accounts: BOV: Iban No: MT70VALL220130000000 16300798022; APS: Iban No:MT67APSB77079005231820000820762; BNF: Iban No: MT94BNIF1450200000000087963101; and LOMBARD: Iban No: MT65LBMA05000000000001440822115.

Further information can be accessed from the website www.missionfund.org.mt.

May God bless you all, helpers and benefactors for helping the missionaries in the Holy Land.

Sr Rose Theresa Sant NDS – Jerusalem, Israel

Poor government optician service

Lately, I received a licence renewal application from Transport Malta and I needed an optical examination to change my glasses. So, I went to the Kirkop health centre where they used to give an excellent optical service but, to my surprise, they told me to call at the Floriana health centre for an appointment.

I kept calling for two weeks but to no avail and, finally, I got in touch with a lady who asked me why I need the appointment. After I explained, she told me to phone in November to fix an appointment. I enquired why would it have to take so long for an appointment, and she told me that they only had one optician and the waiting list is what it is.

In many pharmacies you can find one or more opticians. In private clinics there would be as many as you like and it would only take a few days to be given an appointment, always against payment. I wonder, what is keeping opticians from working in government clinics? I believe that if the government is not able to offer us a decent service, at least it can pay for it when we are forced to go for assistance at a private clinic, as in my case.

Frans Buhagiar – Safi

Truly well served

Over the past couple of months, our household needed to interact with ARMS Ltd. We visited the Valletta office where our experience was first class. From the first approach with the receptionist, right through having our business attended to, the service was efficient, courteous, and professional.

Not to mention the warm helpful attitude which, it has to be said, is one attractive facet of the Maltese make-up.

One comes across complaints galore and they may well be justified. Perhaps our testimony may help restore some balance and give appreciative acknowledgement to the ARMS Valletta team who deserves it in spades.

Anna Micallef – Sliema