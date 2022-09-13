Grognet: out of sight out of mind

A few days after the feast on August 15, Mosta celebrated its new modern lighting scheme for its dome, a stunning €800,000 job, partly subsidised through the National Development and Social Fund.

On the occasion, one could not help but wonder why the Mosta community has been so ungenerous with that great man, George Grognet de Vasse who designed and, for 36 years, supervised the building of this impressive temple; it must have cost him many sleepless nights.

Mosta Dome is not just the pride of the Mosta people; it is also one of Malta’s treasures. It figures boldly on all our tourist brochures and thousands of tourists visit it every year.

This has meant a much-needed revenue for what must be costly maintenance and embellishment bills.

A handsome revenue also for the street food vendors, coffee shops and restaurants nearby.

How has Grognet been repaid for this constant bonanza? With a small bust inside the church; up to some months ago, he also had a pharmacy honouring his name but now that too is gone.

Yes, we also have a street that is named after him but half of the priests of our time too have their name on the edge of the road. Not quite in proportion to his greatness.

A bust of George Grognet de Vasse at the Mosta school. Photo: Jonathan Borg

This unforgivable neglect can still be partly mended by erecting his statue in the Rotunda square, replacing the lion of which only very few, if any, ‘Mostin’ can explain the historical or aesthetic significance. Grognet is the only person who really merits this central spot to proudly guard his imposing creation.

The cost of this gesture of gratitude would be insignificant compared to that of the lighting. I will concede that the locals appreciate the lighting more than the statue but the statue will help create an awareness of who Grognet really was and what he has meant to their home town.

The Mosta parish and local council, together with the businesses enjoying the benefits of the bonanza of tourists, could absorb the expenses involved. But it would be better if the parishioners too were involved by contributing a few euros each.

Erecting a statue in the square will help Grognet’s ghost to finally get some respite in his grave.

Joseph Agius – St Paul’s Bay

Paul Attard – Mosta

Contrasting views

Watching the aerial video of the cortège with the queen’s coffin from Balmoral to Edinburgh through several villages and towns, what struck me was the impeccable cleanliness, the greenery and the orderliness of the built environment all along the route.

I couldn’t help thinking about the widespread litter, garbage bags, construction waste, cranes and other eyesores and the built chaos that a similar procession in Malta would reveal.

Joseph Galea – Sliema