Food labelling and food safety

I have noticed that a number of food retailing outlets are pre-packing charcuterie, cheeses and other deli items without providing information on the label as required by Regulation (EU) No. 1169/11, called the Food Information for Consumers Regulation, which came into force across the European Union with effect from December 13, 2014. The regulation, that is self-executing in nature, aims at establishing an EU-wide legal framework.

Regulation (EU) No. 1169/11 sets out clear requirements for food businesses on what information they must give consumers and how to present it, in a bid to improve the level of protection of consumers. The operators of the food sector are responsible for providing consumers with correct information on food. For non-EU operators, the importer is responsible within the EU.

Under the general labelling requirements of the regulation, pre-packed foods must contain mandatory food information in a clearly legible and easily visible and understandable manner, either on the package or on the label attached to the package. Hidden or unclear information does not satisfy the spirit of the law.

The label must contain, among others, the name under which the product is sold, the list of ingredients, the quantity of certain ingredients, the net quantity, “best before” and/or “use by” dates, any special storage instructions or conditions of use, the name or business name and address of the manufacturer of the packager or of the seller within the EU.

The regulation also introduces rules relating to the content and manner in which allergen information appears on labels and on pre-packed food. These rules are intended to provide consumers with clear and more consistent data to facilitate safer food choices.

Allergenic ingredients must be indicated in the list of ingredients with clear reference to the name of the substance or product. Allergenic ingredients must be emphasised on food labels through the use of a bold, italics or underlined typeset that distinguishes that ingredient from the rest. Pre-packed foods, including loose foods bought over the counter at delis or cafés, must provide information about food allergens.

Operators of the food sector are responsible for providing consumers with correct information on food. Photo: Shutterstock.com

There are 14 allergens that must be labelled or indicated as being present in foods: cereals, crustaceans, eggs, fish, peanuts, soybeans, milk (including lactose), nuts, celery (including celeriac), mustard, sesame seeds, sulphur dioxide, lupin and molluscs.

Sadly, as a normal course of doing business, some food retailers cut corners and could not be bothered with going to the trouble of implementing the procedures to produce basic information for their customers about pre-packed and deli foods served over the counter because, apparently, nobody checks them or does necessary safety tests.

Let your food be your medicine and your medicine be your food, said Hippocrates centuries ago.

John O’Dea – Naxxar

The author is a former consultant on food safety and deli operations with a major supermarket chain.