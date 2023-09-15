Pensions cul-de-sac

I would like to refer to the comments by David Spiteri Gingell in his article ‘Pension “anomaly” debunked’ (August 16).

It was stated that “the terms of reference of the reform group were strictly related to future generations of pensioners. The policy was that changes to existing pensioners would be achieved through budget measures”.

I do agree with Spiteri Gingell that, in view of what has been now declared, there is no “anomaly” in this case but, rather, self-inflicting damage emanating from lack of action by our ministers of finance about the adjustment of the capping of the maximum pensionable income (MPI) according to the current financial needs of pensioners.

Remember that the original intention of the capping of MPI was to have one equivalent to the salary of the president of Malta. However, this proves to be an illusion for persons whose pension rate is calculated on an income of maximum scale 11/12 in the public service. It is also to be considered that MPI remained frozen for 24 years, between 1982 and 2006.

No one in the authority deemed it just and necessary to start revising the MPI regularly. Had this measure to update the MPI taken place at an appropriate time, the level of capping of MPI today will be over €30,000 not just about €20,423 for current pensioners.

It should be pointed out that, for the last 18 years, various representatives of pensioners were invited to prepare a pre-budget document for the minister of finance containing recommendations for the budget. The MPI, poverty, minimum income and the service pension were always given a priority. Sadly enough, these recommendations were never discussed and were swept under the carpet.

From the above, it is clear that the pension working group followed the terms of reference set by the government. Pensioners’ representatives carried out their duties to the best of their ability. Finance ministers of both political parties never discussed the problem with stakeholders.

Some time ago, it was declared that the State pension is at the crossroad. Leaving the crossroad, the State pension went straight into a cul-de-sac.

Only the minister of finance has the tools, through the budget, to normalise the situation in the interest of all concerned.

Solidarity and social justice demands that pensioners should be united not divided into two groups.

Carmel Mallia – Lija

Pope’s trip to Mongolia

I read the Times of Malta article ‘Pope arrives in Mongolia, sends message of “unity and peace” to China (September 1).

I congratulate Pope Francis for making the first-ever papal visit to Mongolia. As a Catholic myself, I am pleased that he cares about both small and large groups of believers, regardless of their position in the world.

I found the article highly significant when it stated that the pontiff “followed custom” as the papal plane passed over Chinese airspace by sending a telegram of good will. I didn’t know that was the custom.

It is highly pleasing that Pope Francis wrote to President Xi Jinping bearing “greetings of good wishes” to him and the Chinese people.

The article also noted that China and the Holy See do not have official diplomatic ties. Perhaps this will be the seed that starts it.

Again, I commend Pope Francis and wish him safe travels in his journeys.

James Marples – Longview, Texas, the US