Repercussions from construction

Recently, I happened to be chatting with a person from Gozo while at a gathering. Our conversation got around to the construction frenzy going on in Gozo with no apparent control or consideration of the depleting soil and environment.

His response shook me.

A development in Qala. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Though now retired, he happened to have been working in the construction business himself and, with a cheeky smile, he told me that the solution is not that easy. The reason is that there are no industries in Gozo and, with depleting interest in agriculture, the only solution to earn a living is through construction...

Now, if the Gozitans themselves are not seeing this as a serious problem, how can change happen and efforts be made to stop this madness?

Without soil, life is not sustainable and we are shooting ourselves in the foot. This applies to Malta too, after all.

Surely, one can exploit possibilities of sustaining oneself through teaching, catering, caring, the tourism professions, diving and sea sports, which Gozo can offer aplenty, to mention just a few.

The ongoing construction is only heading to annihilate Gozo’s very nature, scaring away any possible future visitors.

Mary Attard – St Paul’s Bay

Regulator’s fine revoked

Reference is made to the article published on Times of Malta (September 5) and on www.timesofmalta.com (September 8) with the title ‘Bank owned by Dutch billionaire fined for anti-money laundering breaches'.

The article refers to the Dutch regulator’s (the “AFM”) imposition of a €1.75 million fine in connection with the bank’s passported rights in Holland. Regrettably, the article fails to mention that the decision of the Dutch regulator in this case was appealed by the bank.

Indeed, on April 19, 2022, the Trade and Industry Appeals Court of the Netherlands ruled in favour of the bank by revoking the fine, reimbursing the bank’s court fees and ordering AFM to reimburse a portion of the bank’s legal fees in the proceedings.

In addition to the above, the bank would like to state that it is reviewing the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit compliance report following its on-site inspection. The bank does not fully agree with the FIAU observations and will be communicating directly with the FIAU in this respect.

Michael Hutko, chief executive officer, Novum Bank Limited, Msida

Wake up Malta

I refer to Louise Bonett’s letter (September 9).

Bonett’s feelings are shared by many Maltese people who are experiencing a deterioration of their quality of life.

I agree that overpopulation is the main cause. The real economy reached the point of diminishing returns. However, economists are reluctant to acknowledge the fact. The best of times are over.

Emanuel Cilia Debono – Mosta