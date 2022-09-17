Remembering Queen Elizabeth

When the late Queen Elizabeth visited Malta in 1954, a year after her coronation, I was just six years old and in my second year of primary school.

To commemorate the occasion, all schoolchildren were presented with a memento in the form of a medal with the queen’s image on the obverse (pictured) and Maltese flag with the commemorative details on the reverse side.

I recall proudly taking this token home, oblivious to the full significance of the story behind it. Although I never forgot the event, by time I lost track of the keepsake.

When my mother died three-and-a-half years ago and we were clearing her home, I was pleasantly surprised to rediscover the queen’s visit souvenir along with other royal memorabilia, including scores of newspaper cuttings, which she had kept for years on end.

Being born just 16 months before Queen Elizabeth, my mother was and felt to be a contemporary to the regent and, throughout her life, followed the destiny of the British royal family, aided in no small way with her inherent photographic memory.

In this time of reflection on the Great Queen’s unique extraordinary life and times, I express my personal tribute. Queen Elizabeth reigned majestically with amazing grace, dignity and profound humility – from her mid-20s to a venerable age well past average life expectancy. She was queen for 70 years, 365 days a year, shedding her personal liberty for her country and the Commonwealth throughout her adult life.

Never ever in the history of mankind has one soul benignly affected the lives of billions around the globe over such a large span of years as Queen Elizabeth II did.

As the United Kingdom heralds the Carolean Era with the accession of King Charles III to the throne, the world eagerly awaits the effects of the transition, ever hopeful for yet better times ahead.

Victor Pisani – Santa Luċija

Part of a handover

In the report ‘Chamber cites Muscat, Portelli in making case to control “unethical” lobbying’, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry is quoted as saying that “Muscat’s presence at the meeting (between the prime minister and Steward) could only be explained if he was acting as a lobbyist on behalf of Steward or had been engaged as the company’s consultant”.

Had it not crossed the report author’s mind that I would have attended the meeting as part of a handover from one prime minister to another?

Joseph Muscat, former Prime Minister – Burmarrad

Simple facts

Barbara Gauci chose to spring to the defence of the pro-abortionist Isabel Stabile. I will take the opportunity to present the following facts.

Firstly, Stabile is shamelessly lobbying for the introduction of abortion in Malta.

Secondly, it is a scientific fact that the morning-after pill is not solely a contraceptive. So much so, that the pro-abortion lobby greeted its legalisation in Malta as another step forward towards legalised abortion.

Thirdly, the claim that women’s lives are at risk, because of our current laws, is another lie.

And, finally, when people, instead of sticking to the argument, mock those who oppose them and ridicule their credentials, they are arrogant.

Klaus Vella Bardon – Balzan