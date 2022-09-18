Towards a synodal Church

Is the Church in Malta becoming irrelevant?

I have just read the reflections of Fr Joe Inguanez on the stand of our Malta Church vis-à-vis the upcoming Bishops’ Synod, (‘Phase one is over’, September 11).

His comments are very relevant but equally disturbing. I agree with what he dared to voice and we should all be thankful for his prophetic observations. His reference to Yves Congar OP, a French Dominican friar, echoes (St) John Henry Newman’s famous “Securus judicat omnis terrarium” – the verdict of the world must be accepted as conclusive. Very telling indeed!

What are the targets of the Maltese Church? Are we prepared, for example, to cease promoting the current style of our annual parish feasts and start instead giving them a more meaningful role, both in terms of liturgical and popular outdoor manifestations?

The late much-revered Jesuit Cardinal Carlo Maria Martini once lamented that the Church may, at times, be centuries behind the times.

Where does our Malta Church stand? I concede that the task facing our Church is gargantuan and to tackle it needs not only prayer but a lot of vision and courage. My fear is that our Church risks becoming irrelevant.

AMABILE GALEA – Balzan