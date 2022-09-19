No water for Loujin

Was there nobody who could give water to the stranded migrants?

Christians have to face Jesus at Judgement Day saying: “I was thirsty and you gave me not to drink.” Lord have mercy on us all. We need to repent and hear Him say: “What you do to the least of my brethren you do it to Me.”

Maria Meilak – Tarxien

Shooting ourselves in the foot

It is beyond astonishing how suicidal Malta can be. For a place which relies so much on the tourists’ euro, we go out of our way to destroy this very industry.

Filth everywhere, impossible congestion, crowded beaches and a no-go Comino, not to mention sewage in the sea...

It is unfathomable how some dimwit deemed turning Valletta into a cacophony of noise (September 15) was ever going to embellish the tourist product.

When we have empty talk about attracting quality, which brown-nosed lobby group was this designed to please at such obvious greater cost?

Anna Micallef – Sliema

Sign of respect

As a frequent visitor to these beautiful islands, I would like to recommend that Malta erects a commemorative monument or plaque to the late Queen Elizabeth.

She loved Malta and always said that her time living in Malta was the only occasion that she truly felt at home as a normal wife with her beloved husband.

In recent years, I feel that our societies are drifting apart and would, therefore, regard this gesture as a way to reaffirm our mutual respect and gratitude.

Roderick Greaves – Stockport, UK

Back to the Italian language?

The government, the University of Malta, the Maltese-bolstering associations and what not insist that we should practise our inherent language at all times.

Yet, today, in 2022, you see a fresh official traffic sign, just off Triq San Pawl, St Paul’s Bay, in a parking area almost opposite the parish church, as per attached photograph, declaring that one parking space is reserved for one ‘Sanità’ department vehicle.

Surely, the word sanità can be replaced by saħħa, a local word which we use to show our state of health and to bid farewell to other people. In fact, official declarations state id-dipartiment tas-saħħa and not id-dipartiment tas-sanità.

Please, show mercy on our native language.

Anthony Saliba – St Paul’s Bay