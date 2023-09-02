Festering dog faeces

It comes to something when you open the paper and find whole page articles and letters from readers about the filthy state of Sliema and the rest of the country. It’s staggering that this is now national news.

The accompanying photo was taken in Hughes Hallett Street in the heart of the tourist hotspot of Qui-si-sana.

They say a picture paints a thousand words but when I saw the state of this poop bin, words failed me.

The overflowing dog poop bin in Hughes Hallett Street, Sliema, is a health hazard.

A large upper-class hotel is only a few metres away from this health hazard. Why are the poop bins and other overflowing bins not emptied at least on a daily basis?

We are in the height of summer and, yet, the authorities are allowing dog faeces to fester under our very noses.

There’s plenty of talk about the negative image we portray to tourists but not enough talk about the well-being of tax-paying residents.

In a nearby street, flattened cardboard boxes, albeit somewhat large, lie awaiting their collection on Thursday.

However, they have not been collected for two weeks now and, consequently, that particular corner is becoming a dump. Similarly, bags are not collected if they are out of sight behind a vehicle.

It’s true that garbage bags are put out on the wrong day but it’s equally true that garbage collectors, including dog poop collectors, are not doing their job properly.

The authorities say they are happy with the new schedule of centralised waste collection, given that there is more organic waste collected. Well, I, for one, like thousands of other residents, am not.

There has been a marked decline in the cleanliness of localities across the islands.

The people in charge need to look beyond the end of their noses.

Edward Madgin – Sliema

Emergency service for cancer patients

The Emergency Room at Mater Dei Hospital must provide an effective response for cancer patients.

On July 27, patients who are immunosuppressed experienced waiting time of 10 hours.

These patients should be triaged and rapidly sent to SAMOC if presented at Emergency Mater Dei.

Alternatively, SAMOC should be provided with its own Emergency Room.

What do the authorities in charge of Mater Dei intend to do about this?

Madeline Gera – Valletta