My experience on the road

Claudia Calleja’s article, (September 18), reminds me of the action the Australian police took in 1985 when I was living in Melbourne.

I was driving at night on a traffic-less huge road junction monitored by traffic lights when I decided to accelerate on seeing the green light turning into amber. I took the risk, although I could have braked but, halfway in the middle of the junction, l spotted a flash in my driver’s mirror and thought to myself : you’ve had it, Anthony.

Transport Malta’s control room. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

I was right.

The following day, I was asked to call at my nearest police station. After showing me the photographic evidence of my contravention, the gentle police constable gave me a five-minute lecture on how lucky I was not to have caused a significant accident. Moreover, he took me into a room classified as Traffic Operations Room, where l was shown a large amount of photographs showing similarities to my bravura with dire consequences. He then asked me if l would accept paying a fine there and then or await a summons. I paid the fine with gratitude.

Could our police force set up similar Traffic Operations Rooms in district headquarters like Sliema, Paola, Mosta and Victoria to be handled by well-instructed constables?

It appears that traffic is here to stay with us forever. An increase in population equals an increase in vehicles. Something must be done to avoid more bloodshed on our roads.

I have learned my lesson by not taking any risks when driving. This police action occurred 37 years ago.

Anthony Saliba – St Paul’s Bay

Commissioned by the Queen of Malta

I believe that I am the only Royal Malta Artillery officer ever to have been commissioned by the late queen, Elizabeth II, during her reign as Queen of Malta.

I was commissioned into the Royal Malta Artillery (as part of the Malta Land Force) in the rank of second lieutenant on July 30, 1971, at the age of 20.

I served Malta’s queen loyally and faithfully then as I later served Malta’s president, as Helicopter Flight commander. To Malta’s shame, I have not, to this day, received the officer’s commissioning citation in the name of Elizabeth II, Queen of Malta, that is due to me.

This year (delayed by a year due to COVID restrictions in place last year), the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, hosted Intake 47 (my intake) to a 50-year formal celebration of our commissioning. This I attended and enjoyed thoroughly.

Peter Micallef-Eynaud – St Julian’s

Her Majesty

Much has been written and quoted over the past days about the late, much loved and lamented Queen Elizabeth II.

But the words which struck me most were those said by US President Joe Biden:

“To you, her subjects and citizens, she was your Queen. To us here she was the queen.”

To all who are competent in the English language there is endless wealth in that description.

John Consiglio – Birkirkara