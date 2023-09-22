Are we being served?

I went to the local BOV branch and was courteously greeted by the security officer who asked me what kind of transaction I needed. He directed me to their upstairs ‘offices’. One might ask: why the inverted commas? Simply because these are far from being secluded private offices but open cubicles where clients openly communicate with the bank employee and all else in the waiting queue can hear all their transaction details. Data protection and client confidentiality do not seem to apply at the bank.

After waiting for a good half an hour, we were ordered to go back downstairs for our transaction to be affected. A couple came in with their teenage daughter wanting to open an account in her name. They were asked to wait alongside us. After waiting for a good 20 minutes with nothing happening, this couple decided to quit. In comes another couple and they quit as well after waiting for over 10 minutes without being attended to.

Do the employees realise that their wages are being paid out of the profit that the bank makes through its clients? Photo: Robson90/Shutterstock.com

A bank official appeared to approach us and I went up to him. It turned out he was the bank manager and, when I told him what I was there for, he went upstairs to check what was happening. Down he came again and told us to go up again as we could only be served upstairs.

When we went upstairs, we saw that the people who were originally behind us in the queue were already being served! Finally, it was my turn! Hallelujah! It took less than 10 minutes for my transaction to be effected but in all I had been nearly two whole hours at the bank.

Now one begs the questions: are we being served? Is this the best that our largest local bank can do? Do the bank employees realise that their wages are being paid out of the profit that the bank makes through its clients?

I can assure the bank employees that the bank’s profits are not going to the shareholders either, even though these showed faith in their bank and invested their money in it! (The last time shareholders received a dividend was way back in January 2022 and the last time before that was four years earlier, in May 2018).

I can only describe this as a shabby service, one showing total disregard for its clients. It is time the top management at BOV took note to address these issues.

Isabelle Borg – Swieqi

Money for all pensioners

A few days ago, I wrote about the anomaly of the pensioners born in 1961 and before, compared with those born in 1962 or after.

I have since learnt that the government may address this issue. But how and when? Is the government going to take heed soon or just give these pensioners a morsel for this budget and conclude the matter? Is the government planning to ensure that, for the next couple of years or so, these pensioners be equal in their spending power to those born in 1962 or after?

Considering that there is a problem of money, then what about the funds given to Steward and the film industry. Will the authorities be stingy with pensioners who have worked for the service of this country for 35, even 40 years and more just because they were born in 1961 or before?

Charles Bezzina – Victoria