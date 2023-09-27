‘An unusual visit’

The International Al Jolson Society was created in 1950 while the first Maltese admirer of the legendary minstrel Al Jolson joined the society in 1980.

But it was on Saturday, September 9, 2023 when a high official of the mentioned society for the first time visited Malta to meet Maltese members. That high official was the present president of the society, Jan Hernstat. President Jan was accompanied by his charming wife, Sherry and his longtime friends Mr and Mrs Steve Sheeman.

Jan and his group, together with a number of Maltese members, toured Valletta and visited St John’s Co-Cathedral. The group also paid an extensive visit to the Malta Film Studios, in Kalkara with the cooperation of Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech. At the ‘Narcy Calamatta Garden’, Jan and the other visitors from the US, admired the plaque and planted tree to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the first talking picture, The Jazz Singer.

Vince Williams, honorary member and representative of the society welcoming president Jan Hernstat (second right) at the ‘Narcy Calamatta Garden’.

The president of the Int’l Al Jolson Society and the group also visited the Sir Pawlu Boffa Garden, in Paola where in 2017 another plaque was erected and a tree planted to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the making of The Jazz Singer.

Jan was so satisfied by the way the Maltese members celebrated the first talking picture. He said that not even society members in the US celebrated such an important event in the history of the movie industry.

Vince Williams – honorary member and representative, Int’l Al Jolson Society-Paola

What is happening?

So this awful disability benefit massive fraud has stolen millions of euros of our taxpayers’ money, including mine.

The president of the Medical Association of Malta rightly calls it “organised crime”.

Would he be so kind as to let the public know what is happening to Silvio Grixti, whose name, rightly or wrongly, keeps on appearing, in regard to this crime? Both I and hundreds of fellow doctor colleagues of mine in these islands of ours are very keen to know the outcome.

Raymond Bencini – Żebbuġ

Exceptional job

I would like to express my deepest sense of gratitude to the cardiothoracic surgeon and his team as well as all the staff at the cardiac surgical ward.

Their kindness, compassion, charisma and attention goes beyond the call of duty and our nation is lucky to have such professionals in the medical and nursing fields doing such an exceptional job.

Maria Formosa – Victoria