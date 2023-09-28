Fr Joe’s relevance

I would like to unite with the Żgħażagħ Ħaddiema Nsara members in their appreciation of Fr Joe Inguanez and his contribution to the movement.

Fr Joe Inguanez. Photo: Jonathan Borg

He had been in contact and actively participated in it since 1969 before he was ordained deacon. Together with Fr Peter Serracino Inglott, who was national chaplain at the time, he contributed to our formation as active members of the movement. Those who, like me, formed part of the movement at the time are indebted to him. We hope and pray that the ŻĦN will continue to be active in the Church and our society for the benefit of young workers and Malta. It is needed more than ever today.

Doris Borg, ex-national president, ŻĦN – Mosta

Malta’s state of affairs

I refer to an article by Vicki Ann Cremona (September 12) concerning the state of affairs in Malta, many points of which I agree with, especially the pigeons, which, here in Gudja, are an absolute plague, defiling architecture and pavements. Apart from that, the town here is always clean and tidy thanks to the efforts of a really keen road sweeper.

However, I have to say I completely disagree with her about the hospital situation. Yes, the government really messed up with the great “sell off” but I can assure her that the patient care at Mater Dei and Karin Grech hospitals is second to none, as I have recently experienced and as have many other friends of mine.

The standard of care was wonderful, the entire place was immaculately clean. From the time the ambulance arrived to collect me, within 10 minutes from phoning, I was treated with the greatest care and attention. I have relatives in the UK, where they do have cause to complain about healthcare, such as waiting four hours for an ambulance to arrive, three weeks to see a doctor, 24 hours or more of waiting time in emergency etc. It seems like the Maltese like to complain but they don’t know how lucky they are!

Having rewatched the series of The Borgias, they found that falcons were the answer to getting rid of the pigeons. It’s a good idea but I expect they would all get shot.

Ron Stark – Gudja

What is happening?

Since the 1950s, I have never failed to read the Times of Malta. But in the last few years its truthful reporting makes my stomach turn and I cannot fail to ask myself whether Independence has been beneficial to our island. I say “no”.

Were we better when we were worse? Probably! Quo vadis Malta?

Louis Parnis – Fgura