Undermining life

Unsurprisingly, the government carries on with its not-so-subtle agenda of whittling away legislation that defends the life of the most vulnerable. For those of us who are acutely aware of what goes on behind the scenes, the strategy of relentlessly weakening laws that safeguard life is staring us in the face.

One of the most serious blows against life was the so-called reforming adjustments to the Embryo Protection Act of 2012 which regulated IVF treatment in Malta. The Embryo Protection Act 2018 reduced life to a commodity and resulted in the creation of surplus embryos. In just a few years, we already have circa 300 frozen embryos.

The recent embryo testing legislation went a step further and shamelessly introduced eugenics. So now, unwanted embryos end up on the scrap heap in a freezer. Let us not fool ourselves. These embryos are doomed. They have no future.

Now our health minister says that “current abortion rules stop medical professionals from saving lives in non-viable pregnancies”.

This is nonsense. As a medical man, Chris Fearne is aware that there are clear protocols which guide the medical profession when they are faced with patients in life-threatening situations, even those including pregnancies that place the mother’s life at risk.

Malta has an enviable record that is second to none in safeguarding the lives of pregnant women. The sad case of the American tourist who lost her child recently has been dishonestly exploited in the typical orchestrated manner in which pro-abortion lobbies excel. Abortion procedures in women in such situations only places their life more at risk.

The media report that the American lady had an abortion in Spain is patently false. The pro-abortion lobby are notorious for untruthfully misrepresenting the facts in order to influence public opinion. In fact, she had a preterm-induced delivery at a stage when the child’s life was not viable. The description of medical procedures should be described accurately. This is not an abortion but a procedure that, if thought necessary, could have been carried out under Maltese law.

Fearne’s interest in tampering with current legislation is ominous and follows the predictable pattern of the present Labour government.

One hopes that, this time, our politicians and lawmakers will not betray us once again.

Klaus Vella Bardon – Balzan

Tourism indigestion

Development at Xlendi. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Do I understand that tourism needs to practically double in order to match Malta’s capacity? We’re sinking under the sheer overpopulation as it is. Yet, the greed brigade continue building and planning gargantuan additions to hotels everywhere as though there’s no tomorrow.

The irony is that as we continue to uglify and pollute the place, congestion, noise galore, dirty the sea and ruin the tourism offering, there may well be no tomorrows.

Have these geniuses ever heard of competition?

Anna Micallef – Sliema