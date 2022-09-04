The situation at Heritage Malta

I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family of Mario Tabone, an excellent ophthalmologist, who died on August 20, aged 83. I was a patient of his some years ago, when he was also chairman of Heritage Malta. Under his watch, Heritage Malta underwent infrastructural projects which put Malta’s culture on the right track. May God rest his soul.

While on the subject of Heritage Malta, I have to point out that for the third year running, its accounts are €1 million in the red. Furthermore, Heritage Malta’s chairman, Mario Cutajar, has so far ignored pleas to have a British-era stone marker, dating back to Queen Victoria, returned to its rightful owners – the people of Malta.

Presently it is believed to be in the garden of Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo’s residence in Gozo.

We know that Refalo was questioned by the police, who in turn kept their mouth shut about it. This is not right and Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà does not seem to have taken any action.

Another point about Heritage Malta. Why is Culture Minister Owen Bonnici reluctant to publish the agreement between Heritage Malta and a third party for Palazzo Vilhena in Mdina?

Why is Bonnici keeping the agreement under wraps? The people have a right to know what the agreement contains since taxpayers’ money is involved.

Surely, this is not the legacy that Mario Tabone envisaged for Heritage Malta.

Labour promised transparency but unfortunately seems to have forgotten its meaning.

EMILY BARBARO-SANT – Mosta

Parliamentary quotas for disabled people

A parliamentary reserved quota should be considered for disabled people. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

It was heartbreaking reading how Kevin Cutajar and Oliver Scicluna opened up about their time in parliament and how their disability did play a part in their failure to get re-elected (May 8).

Since our legislators found it so easy to introduce and quickly implement the gender-parity mechanism, one should now seriously consider introducing and implementing a similar parliamentary reserved quota for disabled people to represent the many interests of the around 35,000 people falling into this category.

Just as, by law, companies employing over 20 people must have persons with disabilities making up two per cent of its workforce, so, too, parliament should house a percentage of disabled people out of, now, those 79 MPs, come the next general elections in five years’ time.

If not on the same legal basis as the gender-parity mechanism, there are alternative channels for how this can be achieved. Quotas can increase access to political decision-making processes, empowering people with disabilities to be leaders in their communities.

We could, for example, have a legislated candidate quota, that is to say, a law requiring a specific number of disabled people to be candidates in an election. In order for the list of candidates to be accepted by the Electoral Commission, political parties must fill the quota.

Furthermore, we could also introduce placement mandates requiring candidates with disabilities to be placed in certain spots on the party list, for example, women or candidates with disabilities might be required to be placed second on the list.

A placement mandate can make it easier for candidates to be elected as it restricts parties from putting candidates at the end of the list, which may make them less likely to be elected.

Since requiring candidates to be placed in a higher position may increase their chances of winning, placement mandates are sometimes called ‘double quotas’.

Having multiple laws and bodies promoting the rights of the disabled while not ensuring their representation in parliament is not enough. Our parliament should recognise and accept such people for their abilities, not their disabilities. Failing to do so will increase their disability. In a positive sense, we can truly be a world first in this direction.

DR MARK SAID – Msida