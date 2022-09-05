Anomaly needs to be rectified

I refer to the item “Free POYC medicine is denied over doctors’ signature” (August 11) in which Dr John Mifsud complained that psychiatric patients in his private practice are being denied free medications because health authorities, more specifically POYC, refuse to accept his signature as he is retired from public service. He is petitioning parliament to rectify the situation.

I endorse his stand. This anomalous situation affects not only psychiatric patients but all other patients under the care of physicians who have retired from the public service.

Those of us who spent many years in the public service are relegated to second-class actors by the POYC administration and our signature is not recognised even though it is legally acceptable in all other medical spheres.

This often causes confusion among patients who require renewal of their medications, only to find that their regular physician cannot endorse their prescription and they have to seek other practitioners working in the public sector, sometimes having to buy their medications.

To give just one example, I cannot renew medicines for cancer patients under my care and have to ask junior colleagues to countersign or refer the patients elsewhere. Ironically these are medicines I introduced myself in the national health service.

This anomalous situation should be rectified.

Consultants who had the privilege of signing for medications for POYC when in public service should be able to retain this privilege when they retire, for the benefit of their patients and to reduce pressure on the health service.

I hope parliament will take cognisance of Mifsud’s petition.

Carmel Lino Cutajar, former director of surgery – Madliena

For the record

In the Times of Malta of August 22, in Giovanni Bonello’s history feature spread ‘Early street decorations in Malta’, a caption to one of the photos (above) refers to Kingsway during the feast of St Paul’s Shipwreck in the 1960s.

In fact, the feast was of St Dominic and not St Paul. Further to what was stated in the caption, the featured banners (pavaljuni) were manufactured at the Dockyard Flag Section. They were commissioned by the first Dominican external feast committee.

The new-style banners were designed by artist Emvin Cremona, on the advice of his personal friend Fr Philip Mallia OP. At the time, the banners cost around Lm700.

I am able to give this first-hand and accurate information since I was one of the founder members of the said committee.

Joe Borg – Valletta