Traffic fines

It has been alleged that Christian Borg (‘Bobby’s’ friend) had accumulated fines amounting to €3 million for traffic-related offences. It has also been alleged that ‘someone’ wrote off this sum of money, a sum almost three times the €1.1 million deducted from the University Research Programme.

It just shows where our priorities lie.

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar

Coverage of charges against Standard Advisory Services

They say it takes years to build one’s reputation, but it only takes very little to ruin it!

In the past days, all the good I have done for myself and for my country has been put in doubt by misleading reports that appeared on Times of Malta’s website and on the printed coverage of the Standard Advisory Services Limited story.

I categorically deny that I have ever received any notification from the SEC of any investigation whatsoever, so where is the news regarding me? Where? Would it have been prudent to contact me for verification before publishing such vague, but malicious news?

This story was covered in a much more professional manner on The Shift, Malta Today and the Malta Independent, but Times of Malta reporters chose to give the story a slant to involve my name where it was not due. Why? What is there to gain by throwing mud where it is not warranted?

The articles that have been published in the said coverage have caused my reputation considerable harm, and I ask you what have the so-called journalists and the Times of Malta gained by it! In my eyes, as a regular subscriber of the Times for decades, your paper has lost all respect.

Joseph Grioli – Sliema

Editor’s note: Our stories have not been “malicious” or “thrown mud”. They merely stated facts: that Joseph Grioli sits on the board of a company charged with a $75 million fraud and formed part of the company’s board at the time of the alleged crime. He is its longest-serving director.

Persistent danger

Water has been dripping down from beneath Triq il-Kuċċard into Triq Birkirkara, St Julian’s for months on end.

Due to this constant dripping water, the pavement is covered in green algae, making this part of the pavement very slippery, and thus a danger to the various pedestrians who make use of this road on a daily basis.

I wrote to various entities about this problem, and for a short time, the dripping water stopped and the pavement was cleaned. However, this situation was short-lived, as after a couple of weeks, everything was back to normal! I even sent an e-mail to the superintendent of public health about this matter.

At the time of writing (September 5), the dripping water is still persisting, and now even the part of the road beneath the pavement is turning green with the algae.

Can the entity responsible to solve such issues, take up this matter with urgency, so as to eliminate this dangerous situation?

Patrick Farrugia – San Ġwann